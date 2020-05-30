This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Saturday 30 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He is holding something that I want, he's on my hit list' -Anthony Joshua lines up Tyson Fury

AJ wants Fury’s belt, simple as.

By Press Association Saturday 30 May 2020, 3:09 PM
1 hour ago 597 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5111745
Anthony Joshua (file pic).
Image: PA
Anthony Joshua (file pic).
Anthony Joshua (file pic).
Image: PA

TWO-TIME UNIFIED HEAVYWEIGHT champion Anthony Joshua says Tyson Fury is on his “hit list”.

The 30-year-old Joshua avenged the only defeat in his professional career when he saw off Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia in December, before a bout against Kubrat Pulev was postponed due to Covid-19.

Coronavirus has also caused a delay to the Gypsy King’s third fight against American Deontay Wilder, but the appetite for an all British bout to decide an undisputed heavyweight champion remains.

Joshua told the Sun: “Undoubtedly the fight I want is Tyson Fury – he is holding something that I want, he’s on my hit list.

“He says things about me all the time, there is so much back and forth, but Tyson Fury is only relevant the day me and him sign a contract to fight.

He is a great person and he has done great things in boxing, but until the day we fight that is where it ends and I don’t have anything else to say about him. I really want the belt he holds and that is where I stand.”

Joshua’s win by unanimous decision in Riyadh have him the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, while Fury claimed the WBC strap after a seventh round TKO over Wilder in February.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie