This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 6 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Anthony Joshua set for homecoming fight

The heavyweight champion is close to agreeing a deal to compete at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

By AFP Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 10:46 PM
12 minutes ago 342 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4996157
Anthony Joshua (file pic).
Image: PA
Anthony Joshua (file pic).
Anthony Joshua (file pic).
Image: PA

HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION Anthony Joshua is close to agreeing a deal to fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later this year, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Thursday.

Britain’s Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia last year to regain the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.

Now the 30-year-old is set to fight Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, the IBF mandatory challenger, in June at the north London home of Premier League club Tottenham.

The plush 62,000-capacity stadium, which opened last April, is believed to have beaten competition from venues including Twickenham and Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

“We’re very close. I had a meeting with AJ last night. We’ve had offers in from the Far East, Middle East, Africa, America, Turkey,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“He’s made it very clear to me ‘I want to come home. I want to box in London next. I’ve been to Madison Square Garden. I’ve been to Saudi Arabia. Bring me home! Forget the other offers! Bring me home!’

“He wants to fight in London in June. We’re on the verge of making that happen now. Spurs is the front-runner and that’s what he’s asked me to do. We’ll be delivering that for him.”

Joshua was last in action in London back in September 2018 when he beat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium.

© – AFP 2020

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie