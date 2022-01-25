Man United striker Martial set for loan move to Sevilla

MANCHESTER UNITED STRIKER Anthony Martial is set to join Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season.

The PA news agency understands United have reached an agreement in principle with the Spanish outfit for the temporary transfer of the Frenchman.

It is understood the 26-year-old is now flying to Seville to undergo a medical and finalise the switch.

There is no fee involved in the move but Sevilla, who are currently second in La Liga, have agreed to cover Martial’s wages. There is no option to buy at the end of the deal.

Martial, who joined United in a £36million (€48m) move from Monaco in 2015, had been heavily linked with a move in recent weeks after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

He was at the centre of controversy earlier this month when interim manager Ralf Rangnick claimed he had refused to play in United’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Martial denied that, insisting he “never disrespected and never will disrespect the club and the fans”.

The France international returned to the squad as an unused substitute against Brentford last week and then came off the bench in Saturday’s 1-0 win over West Ham where he had a hand in Marcus Rashford’s late winner.

