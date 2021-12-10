Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Friday 10 December 2021
Advertisement

Anthony Martial 'wants' to leave Man United

The 26-year-old France forward has started only two Premier League games this season

By AFP Friday 10 Dec 2021, 4:15 PM
17 minutes ago 627 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5626652
Anthony Martial of Manchester United (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Anthony Martial of Manchester United (file pic).
Anthony Martial of Manchester United (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ANTHONY MARTIAL wants to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window after struggling to get game time at Old Trafford this season, according to his agent.

The 26-year-old France forward, who joined United from Monaco in 2015, has started only two Premier League games this season and has scored just once.

Martial’s representative, Philippe Lamboley, executive director of USFA Management, told Sky Sports News: “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January.

“He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”

Martial still has at least three years left on his contract at Old Trafford, having signed a new deal in 2019 that includes an option to extend for a further year.

He has fallen down the pecking order at United, who have an array of attacking talent to choose from, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood.

While he did not mention Martial by name, United interim manager Ralf Rangnick hinted there could be departures in January when he was asked about the bloated size of his squad on Friday.

“It’s still a big squad. We need to make sure that players want to stay here,” he said.

“If they see they are not getting enough game time here it might make sense to speak to players individually and see if a loan deal might make sense, but right now it’s too early.”

Rangnick also revealed that injured United midfielder Paul Pogba is still around four weeks away from returning to action.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Pogba has been undergoing recovery work in Dubai after suffering a thigh injury on international duty with France last month.

The World Cup winner, linked with a move away from United for several months, is due to return to England this weekend and Rangnick is keen to meet him.

“He is better to come back and then we will get to know each other in person on Sunday. We had a telephone call for about 10 or 15 minutes,” Rangnick said ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match at Norwich.

“He told me he is getting better but obviously he is still not fully fit, so it will take another couple of weeks until he is fit for training again and then of course he has been idle for quite some time, so I guess it will take another couple of weeks to get match-fit.

“In the first instance it’s important he gets fully fit in order to be able to train with the rest of the group and then we have to develop him physically and tactically to be fit to play in the Premier League.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie