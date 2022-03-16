Anthony Nash: We should promote hurling better with live streaming and Friday night games

THE LACK OF streaming so far for the 2022 inter-county season is something the GAA need to revise, according to Cork’s All-Star winning goalkeeper Anthony Nash.

The Covid-19-enforced restrictions on attendance saw a dramatic rise in the availability of live-streamed games over the past two years. However, the 2022 selection has been pared back with attendances prioritised.

Speaking on the latest hurling episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast, Nash pointed out while many were concerned about the split season hindering the GAA’s promotion potential, the first concern should be promoting the sport while it is on.

“There weren’t many positives from Covid obviously, but one of the positives was the number of matches we got to see,” he said, before pointing to the Allianz Hurling League Roinn 2A tie between Kerry and Down that is on BBC iPlayer and GAAGO this Saturday.

“Would I travel to see Down play Kerry? I personally wouldn’t. Would I watch it? Absolutely. We saw with Laois and Antrim recently, it is great hurling. It means something to both teams.

“Everyone has a father, grandfather, someone close to them who can’t make it to matches but loves the GAA. If there is any way to stream as many matches as possible, I’m a firm believer in that.

“Look how well it works. Even club GAA we wouldn’t have seen, streams on the Higher Education website on a Wednesday night. Sitting down watching a semi-final when it is raining outside, it was fantastic.

“I understand why they are trying to get away from it. The GAA want people to go to matches and it is easier to stay at home. There should be a balance.”

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Nash went on to suggest spreading games out over a weekend to maximise viewing opportunities.

“I don’t understand why we don’t spread the games over the weekend. I am a massive believer in Friday night championship matches. The fact we will have so many games on the one weekend. Why can’t we have a match on a Friday, two on a Saturday and two on a Sunday?

“Start off under lights. Market and promote it. Under lights in Páirc Uí Chaoimh or Croke Park. The city would be booming.”

