Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 16 March 2022
Advertisement

Anthony Nash: We should promote hurling better with live streaming and Friday night games

The former Cork hurler believes live streaming of games should continue post-pandemic.

By Maurice Brosnan Wednesday 16 Mar 2022, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 633 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5712381
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE LACK OF streaming so far for the 2022 inter-county season is something the GAA need to revise, according to Cork’s All-Star winning goalkeeper Anthony Nash.

The Covid-19-enforced restrictions on attendance saw a dramatic rise in the availability of live-streamed games over the past two years. However, the 2022 selection has been pared back with attendances prioritised. 

Speaking on the latest hurling episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast, Nash pointed out while many were concerned about the split season hindering the GAA’s promotion potential, the first concern should be promoting the sport while it is on. 

“There weren’t many positives from Covid obviously, but one of the positives was the number of matches we got to see,” he said, before pointing to the Allianz Hurling League Roinn 2A tie between Kerry and Down that is on BBC iPlayer and GAAGO this Saturday. 

“Would I travel to see Down play Kerry? I personally wouldn’t. Would I watch it? Absolutely. We saw with Laois and Antrim recently, it is great hurling. It means something to both teams. 

“Everyone has a father, grandfather, someone close to them who can’t make it to matches but loves the GAA. If there is any way to stream as many matches as possible, I’m a firm believer in that.

“Look how well it works. Even club GAA we wouldn’t have seen, streams on the Higher Education website on a Wednesday night. Sitting down watching a semi-final when it is raining outside, it was fantastic. 

“I understand why they are trying to get away from it. The GAA want people to go to matches and it is easier to stay at home. There should be a balance.” 

a-view-of-the-camera-crew-as-the-game-is-live-streamed Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Nash went on to suggest spreading games out over a weekend to maximise viewing opportunities. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I don’t understand why we don’t spread the games over the weekend. I am a massive believer in Friday night championship matches. The fact we will have so many games on the one weekend. Why can’t we have a match on a Friday, two on a Saturday and two on a Sunday?

“Start off under lights. Market and promote it. Under lights in  Páirc Uí Chaoimh or Croke Park. The city would be booming.” 

 To listen to the full episode, go to members.the.42.ie.

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie