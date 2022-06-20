Cork's mistake over Horgan - 'It was a bad shout. They created their own enemy'

ANOTHER SUMMER OF regrets and hard questions for Cork. Their 2022 championship ended last weekend with a one-point loss against Galway in Semple Stadium.

Speaking on The42′s GAA Weekly podcast, former Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash pointed to the decision to drop Patrick Horgan as a costly error. The three-time All-Star had said prior to the tie that Horgan should start to face off against Daithí Burke after the Glen Rovers forward hit 1-13 in their league encounter.

“My issue with what is going on in Cork now, people might say it is because I’m finished and I was an older player. Galway’s old reliable came through. Where were Cork’s old reliables? Sitting on their arse for the first half. Patrick Horgan and Alan Cadogan come on and score 0-7 combined, nearly turned the game.

Advertisement

“I’m sorry to say I told you so, but I said it, you start Patrick Horgan. People listening in might think he is finished, no way is he finished. Two or three hanging off him for Kingston’s goal, handpass for Robbie O’Flynn’s score.

“Cadogan comes on and gets three points. Had he been shunned or what? No sign of him this year. The complaint about Cork is they don’t have hard-working forwards, he is the hardest worker I played with. Similar to Graeme Mulcahy. I understand building for the future, but will we ever build for one year?”

Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Horgan was previously dropped for the preliminary quarter-final against Antrim. He hit two points when he replaced Tim O’Mahony in the closing stages of the game in Corrigan Park.

“Age? This guy is different. He minds himself so well. I’m looking forward to the club championship because I think he’ll explode. If Kieran goes and a new manager comes in and says, ‘Horgan, you are our man.’ I wouldn’t be surprised to see him start next year. Is that what Henry (Shefflin) did with David Burke?

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“Instead it was a bad shout. They created their own enemy. First thing that happened, how are you? Captaincy gone. The captaincy is nothing really, I was captain under Jimmy for one year and it was great. Went out another five or six without it and it was no bother. But the same manager taking it off you?

“It was coming all year. It was stinking all year. I think it cost Cork. That is not a criticism of Conor Lehane. Let him concentrate on open play. He is class, he has everything. The same management dropped him last year. He comes back, plays great hurling and now he has the pressure of the frees?

“There is a big couple of weeks ahead. The talk is Kieran was offered an extension of a year. Kieran has to decide if he will take it or not. It is a huge summer for Cork.”

To listen to the full episode, go to members.the42.ie.