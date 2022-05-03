Anthony Nash: 'I get the same feeling from Cork now. It seems not a happy place to be'

THE MOOD IN Cork hurling is as low as it was in 2016, according to Cork All-Star goalkeeper Anthony Nash.

Kieran Kingston’s charges remain without a win in the Munster championship after falling to a defeat against Clare in Thurles last Sunday. For Nash, it is a similar vibe to that of 2016 when they were comprehensively beaten by Tipperary in their championship opener before bowing out of the qualifiers against Wexford.

“2016 was the worst winter of my life,” recalled Nash, speaking on the latest hurling episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast.

“Wexford turned us over in Thurles. Liam Dunne was over Wexford, they weren’t one of the top teams at the time. It was a huge shock.

“Lads, if I could have fast-forwarded life to the first round of championship the next year, I would. I think that is where they are at. I don’t know how they are going to pick it up.”

At the time, there were also concerns about the mood within the camp and around the county. During one promotional outing, the low spirits became unmistakenly obvious.

“I don’t know what is going on. I distance myself from the camp because I have friends inside there and I don’t want people thinking, ‘if I say something to Nash he is going to take it onto the podcast.’ I distance myself from the players.

“But it just looks it from the outside. I’ve experienced it. 2016 when we lost to Wexford, that winter for me was brutal. A friend asked me to go over and help him open a bike shop. About five people turned up. Out of the five, one of them turned up just to have a rollick off me.

“He was expecting people to turn up for photos and autographs. I think Alan Cadogan was with me but no one wanted anything to do with Cork hurling in 2016. He might as well have had two sheep on the stage.

“Your man just pounced. What are ye doing in there at all? That winter was brutal. It was not a good place to be.

“I get the same feeling from Cork now. It seems not a happy place to be. With the U20s losing as well, it is a bad week for Cork hurling.”

Nash went on to praise Brian Lohan’s side for their showing on the day. It finished 2-20 to 0-28, but the scoreboard did not reflect the gulf between the sides.

“While I am down about the Cork loss, you have to give Clare credit. If they get one or two back. Mark Rodgers, Shane Meehan, Aidan McCarthy. Someone like Aron Shanagher coming on as a runner.

“Their real tests come now. Waterford and Limerick. Both games in Ennis. That is great for Clare, horrendous for them.”

