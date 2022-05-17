Anthony Nash: 'He is the most underrated hurler in the county'

ONE OF THE many positives from Cork’s season-saving win over Waterford was the performance of midfielder Luke Meade, according to Anthony Nash.

Cork now travel to Thurles on Sunday knowing a win guarantees third place for them as they have the edge on the head-to-head record over Liam Cahill’s outfit.

“I am delighted for the Cork players,” Nash said, speaking on The42′s GAA Weekly podcast.

“They took a lot of slack over the last few weeks. Cork Instagram and Twitter had to turn off the comments after some losses because they know what is coming.

Advertisement

“It was a fantastic performance. Delighted for them and the management. Pat Mulcahy, Noel Furlong, Kieran Kingston. Now they are in pole position to take that coveted third place. Fair play to them.”

Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Nash highlighted the role of Luke Meade, one of four changes to the team. His skillset allowed fellow midfielder Darragh Fitzgibbon to get forward.

“The likes of Seamie Harnedy, Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon all the way out. Can I just mention one fella I loved playing with and he is the most underrated hurler in the county, Luke Meade.

“You go two games into the championship every year, next thing Luke isn’t playing. Shit hits the fan and backs to the wall, throw Luke in.

“All of a sudden it clicks. Fitzgibbon has a great game because Luke does the intelligent work beside him. Luke is only my height. He won’t bench 200kg in the weights room but his head, anyone who played with him in Mary I would say the same. Really intelligent.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“He is so underrated. His performance epitomised Cork. Working. Around everything. Busy. Gives great ball.”

For the three-time All-Star, it is vital that the Rebels back it up with a similar showing this weekend.

The big thing now is can they kick on.”

To listen to the full episode, go to members.the42.ie.