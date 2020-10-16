Ireland international Pilkington joins Robbie Fowler's Indian Super League side

Anthony Pilkington pictured during his time with Wigan.

ANTHONY PILKINGTON HAS joined Indian Super League side East Bengal under recently-appointed manager Robbie Fowler.

A free agent, the Ireland international has reportedly linked up with the Liverpool legend — who became the new boss earlier this month.

Pilkington signed for Wigan Athletic from Cardiff City back in January 2019 but will come on board with new his club for the upcoming season, having been released by the Latics in July.



The English-born Pilkington has earned nine senior caps for Ireland, and is last appearance for the Boys in Green was in a friendly against Slovakia ahead of Euro 2016.

Pilkington spent time at Preston North End, Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers as a youth player, but had his first taste of the Football League with Stockport County. He also enjoyed stints at Huddersfield Town and Norwich City.

The 32-year-old is eligible to represent Ireland via his grandmother, who is from Dublin.

He has played in different positions throughout his career, including central striker and on the wing.

