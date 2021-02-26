BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 26 February 2021
Advertisement

Ireland U21 attacker earns new contract with League One high-flyers

Anthony Scully has scored 12 goals across all competitions for Lincoln City this season.

By Paul Dollery Friday 26 Feb 2021, 2:12 PM
30 minutes ago 615 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5366410
Anthony Scully in possession for the Ireland U21s during last November's game against Iceland.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Anthony Scully in possession for the Ireland U21s during last November's game against Iceland.
Anthony Scully in possession for the Ireland U21s during last November's game against Iceland.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

LINCOLN CITY HAVE rewarded Anthony Scully for his contribution during a season which has left them well-placed to achieve promotion to the second tier of English football for the first time in 60 years.

Scully has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season for the Imps, who are currently in second place in League One.

The 21-year-old attacker has now signed a new contract which commits him to Lincoln until the summer of 2023. 

“I have to say a big thank you to the gaffer, backroom staff and all the players since I arrived one year ago,” said Scully, who made the move from West Ham United in February 2020.

“Being a Lincoln player has been the happiest I’ve felt in football and I look forward to the next few years together and what we can achieve.

“Also, I want to say a massive thank you to all of the fans for the support they have shown since I’ve joined. I can’t wait to have them all back in the stadium and enjoy the journey together.”

Scully, whose previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season, has been capped by the Republic of Ireland up to U21 level.

“We are really pleased to keep Anthony at the club beyond this season,” said Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“He has developed well over the last 12 months and will help continue to improve and grow the club in the next few years. He’s a great lad to have around the place and I’m looking forward to watching him develop.”

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey look ahead to Italy-Ireland, discuss Joey Carbery’s positional future with province and country, and try to figure out what happens next with the postponed France-Scotland fixture:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie