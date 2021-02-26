Ireland U21 attacker earns new contract with League One high-flyers

Anthony Scully in possession for the Ireland U21s during last November's game against Iceland.

LINCOLN CITY HAVE rewarded Anthony Scully for his contribution during a season which has left them well-placed to achieve promotion to the second tier of English football for the first time in 60 years.

Scully has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season for the Imps, who are currently in second place in League One.

The 21-year-old attacker has now signed a new contract which commits him to Lincoln until the summer of 2023.

“I have to say a big thank you to the gaffer, backroom staff and all the players since I arrived one year ago,” said Scully, who made the move from West Ham United in February 2020.

“Being a Lincoln player has been the happiest I’ve felt in football and I look forward to the next few years together and what we can achieve.

“Also, I want to say a massive thank you to all of the fans for the support they have shown since I’ve joined. I can’t wait to have them all back in the stadium and enjoy the journey together.”

Scully, whose previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season, has been capped by the Republic of Ireland up to U21 level.

“We are really pleased to keep Anthony at the club beyond this season,” said Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton.

“He has developed well over the last 12 months and will help continue to improve and grow the club in the next few years. He’s a great lad to have around the place and I’m looking forward to watching him develop.”

