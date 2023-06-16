Former Ireland U21 international Scully completes move to Portsmouth

FORMER IRELAND U21 international Anthony Scully has joined Portsmouth from Wigan for an undisclosed fee.

The winger has signed a two-year deal with the League One side, with the option of a further 12 months.

Scully joined Wigan from Lincoln City last summer but only made five league appearances for the club.

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho said: “He’s a player with real experience of this level after enjoying a successful spell with Lincoln.

“He made a massive contribution in terms of goals and assists, which followed on from being one of the outstanding players for West Ham’s U21 side. So it’s a really exciting signing for us to make and we’ve got someone who can hopefully make a huge impact here.”

Scully progressed through the ranks at West Ham and turned professional with the East London club in 2016.

He then joined Lincoln, where he more than 100 appearances and scored 37 goals, before moving to Wigan.

