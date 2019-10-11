This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 11 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

8 goals and 3 assists sees Ireland U19 international win Premier League 2 Player of the Month

Anthony Scully has been in prolific form for West Ham’s U23s since moving from midfield to centre forward.

By Ben Blake Friday 11 Oct 2019, 10:50 AM
52 minutes ago 1,758 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4847003
Antony Scully with his award.
Image: Twitter/West Ham
Antony Scully with his award.
Antony Scully with his award.
Image: Twitter/West Ham

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Anthony Scully has been named Premier League 2 (the English top flight’s reserve league) Player of the Month for September. 

The London-born forward was in fine goalscoring form for West Ham’s U23 — netting eight times and contributing three assists in all competitions for the Hammers. 

Scully, most recently capped for Ireland at U19 level, endured a frustrating season last year due to injury.

However, Anthony, who is the son of former Ireland B and Man City winger Tony Scully, has been on fire this term since switching from midfield to centre forward. 

“It’s a brilliant achievement,” Scully said. “There were a lot of good players up for it, so I’m really happy to have come out and won it.

I’ve changed position to up front, and I’m loving it, it’s been really enjoyable. It’s been a good month, and hopefully I’ll just carry it on and do the same next month!

“When I first joined West Ham, when I was 12, I played as a striker. It’s felt natural moving back, to be honest. All my chances and goals have been from inside the box; I’m the striker and I need to get chances to score, and I’ve had those from the other lads who are playing, so it’s been perfect!”

anthony-scully-after-the-game He has represented Ireland up to U19 level. Source: Georgi Dimitrov/INPHO

The 20-year-old is the first West Ham player to win the award since Declan Rice in October 2017.

Ireland U21 international Aaron Connolly, who is currently in Tbilisi with the senior international squad, won it last year before going on to claim Premier League 2 Player of the Year. 

“It’s much deserved.” said West Ham U23s boss Dmitri Halajko. “Anthony’s form couldn’t have been much better over the month.

“The goals that he’s scored, the way that he’s led the line, the consistency that he’s given towards the team, he’s been phenomenal. He’s a big member of the squad, and a big part of everything that we do.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie