8 goals and 3 assists sees Ireland U19 international win Premier League 2 Player of the Month

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Anthony Scully has been named Premier League 2 (the English top flight’s reserve league) Player of the Month for September.

The London-born forward was in fine goalscoring form for West Ham’s U23 — netting eight times and contributing three assists in all competitions for the Hammers.

Scully, most recently capped for Ireland at U19 level, endured a frustrating season last year due to injury.

However, Anthony, who is the son of former Ireland B and Man City winger Tony Scully, has been on fire this term since switching from midfield to centre forward.

“It’s a brilliant achievement,” Scully said. “There were a lot of good players up for it, so I’m really happy to have come out and won it.

I’ve changed position to up front, and I’m loving it, it’s been really enjoyable. It’s been a good month, and hopefully I’ll just carry it on and do the same next month!

“When I first joined West Ham, when I was 12, I played as a striker. It’s felt natural moving back, to be honest. All my chances and goals have been from inside the box; I’m the striker and I need to get chances to score, and I’ve had those from the other lads who are playing, so it’s been perfect!”

He has represented Ireland up to U19 level. Source: Georgi Dimitrov/INPHO

The 20-year-old is the first West Ham player to win the award since Declan Rice in October 2017.

Ireland U21 international Aaron Connolly, who is currently in Tbilisi with the senior international squad, won it last year before going on to claim Premier League 2 Player of the Year.

“It’s much deserved.” said West Ham U23s boss Dmitri Halajko. “Anthony’s form couldn’t have been much better over the month.

“The goals that he’s scored, the way that he’s led the line, the consistency that he’s given towards the team, he’s been phenomenal. He’s a big member of the squad, and a big part of everything that we do.”

