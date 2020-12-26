BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ireland U21 international scores 8th goal of the season for promotion hopefuls

Anthony Scully continued a fine season so far for Lincoln City.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 26 Dec 2020, 8:26 PM
Lincoln City's Anthony Scully (second right) celebrates scoring (file pic).
IRELAND U21 INTERNATIONAL Anthony Scully continued a fine season so far, with his eighth goal in all competitions for Lincoln City, as they beat Burton Albion 5-1 today.

The result continues an excellent start to the season for the Imps — they are currently top of League One, three points ahead of second-place Portsmouth.

Scully, who joined last February from West Ham and also produced the cross for the opener, registered the third goal, slotting home the rebound after Remy Howarth’s initial effort was saved by Irish international Kieran O’Hara.

The London-born winger has been capped by Ireland at U15, U17, U19 and U21 level, while his father Tony is a former Ireland B international and lined out for Crystal Palace, Man City and QPR among others.

He was not the only promising Irish youngster on show for the hosts, with former Waterford player and fellow Ireland U21 international Zack Elbouzedi replacing Scully on 76 minutes.

Former Ireland international Stephen Quinn also completed 90 minutes for the visitors, while John-Joe O’Toole was an unused sub.

