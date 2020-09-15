This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 15 September 2020
Anthony Stokes leaves Livingston after just three weeks

The 32-year-old Dubliner is now looking for the fourteenth different club of his career.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 9:26 AM
2,135 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5205008
Anthony Stokes, pictured at his recent unveiling at Livingston.
ANTHONY STOKES HAS left Livingston just three weeks after signing with the Scottish club. 

In a statement, the club say they and Stokes made a mutual decision to terminate the player’s contract, citing Stokes’ failure to adapt to an intense training schedule held on astro-turf surfaces.

Stokes did not make a senior first-team appearance with the club. 

David Martindale, Livingston’s Head of Football Operations said, “Stokesy has been in training for approximately four weeks now and it’s fair to say that we both knew that there was going to be a lot of work to be done to get Anthony into top shape to play Premiership football. 

“In all honesty, it’s not quite worked out in terms of the on-field ball work and intense training schedule we had put in place. He is struggling to adapt to training 2-3 hours per day on the Astro Turf surface – we all know it doesn’t and won’t suit everyone. Of course, Anthony knew the surface we had in place but each player adapts to that differently and you can’t know how your body will feel adapting to it until you’ve been out there and played or trained on it frequently. We know it isn’t for everyone and sadly, that’s been the case for Anthony.

 “Whilst trying to get the player in shape, it’s been extremely frustrating for all of us, staff and player alike, that we can’t seem to get the intense training needed into the player.

 “To be fair to Anthony, he has noticed this himself and he approached us with the option to terminate. This allows both the player and the club to explore other opportunities. 

 “It’s a real shame that the Livingston FC fans didn’t get to see Anthony wear the number 9 shirt for Livingston on the field. In the short spells we did get a chance to work with him, you could certainly see the quality he possesses.”

Stokes is now free to find the 14th different club of his career. He signed a one-year contract with Livingston on 23 August, having most recently played in Iran for Persepolis.

Stokes, who started his professional career with Arsenal and has also had spells in Greece, Turkey and Iran, with his time at Persepolis cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stokes has won nine senior caps for the Republic of Ireland, the last of which came in a November 2014 friendly against USA.

About the author:

Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

COMMENTS (3)

