Irish striker Anthony Stokes' move to Iranian league leaders confirmed

IRISH STRIKER ANTHONY Stokes has completed his move to Iranian club Persepolis.

This comes as his fifth club since January 2018, and follows the termination of the 31-year-old’s contract with Turkish side Adana Demirspor in November.

Stokes is in line to make his debut for Iran’s league leaders — chasing four-in-a-row — next week, and returns to the Middle Eastern country where he played for Tractor Sazi in 2018.

“I am happy to be able to play in Persepolis,” he said, as translated from the club’s offical website. “I look forward to coming to Tehran and seeing the CEO, the coach, my teammates and the fans.

“I have a great passion to join Persepolis and hope to help the team. I thank everyone at the club for providing me with the opportunity to be in Persepolis. I am excited.”

According to Al Bawaba News, it’s a six-month contract.

Stokes last played in Britain with Hibernian in 2018, before having a brief spell with Greek Super League club Apollon Smyrni and the subsequent first move to Iran.

Persepolis will be the 12th club of the former Celtic and Sunderland player’s career.

Stokes had signed a two-year deal at Turkish side Demirspor last July, but left a short time later with a single goal scored in six appearances.

At Appollon, his contract was also terminated after the club alleged that the player went AWOL in failing to turn up to training without explanation.

His new club, Persepolis, was the home of Dubliner Eamon Zayed between 2011 and 2013. Zayed — a former Derry City and Bray Wanderers striker — scored a hat-trick for the side in front of 90,000 in the Tehran derby in 2012.

