This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 27 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish striker Anthony Stokes' move to Iranian league leaders confirmed

Persepolis FC comes as the Dubliner’s fifth club since January 2018.

By Emma Duffy Monday 27 Jan 2020, 11:20 AM
39 minutes ago 1,444 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4981153
Anthony Stokes (file pic).
Image: Alan Rennie
Anthony Stokes (file pic).
Anthony Stokes (file pic).
Image: Alan Rennie

IRISH STRIKER ANTHONY Stokes has completed his move to Iranian club Persepolis.

This comes as his fifth club since January 2018, and follows the termination of the 31-year-old’s contract with Turkish side Adana Demirspor in November.

Stokes is in line to make his debut for Iran’s league leaders — chasing four-in-a-row — next week, and returns to the Middle Eastern country where he played for Tractor Sazi in 2018.

“I am happy to be able to play in Persepolis,” he said, as translated from the club’s offical website. “I look forward to coming to Tehran and seeing the CEO, the coach, my teammates and the fans.

“I have a great passion to join Persepolis and hope to help the team. I thank everyone at the club for providing me with the opportunity to be in Persepolis. I am excited.”

According to Al Bawaba News, it’s a six-month contract.

Stokes last played in Britain with Hibernian in 2018, before having a brief spell with Greek Super League club Apollon Smyrni and the subsequent first move to Iran. 

Persepolis will be the 12th club of the former Celtic and Sunderland player’s career.

Stokes had signed a two-year deal at Turkish side Demirspor last July, but left a short time later with a single goal scored in six appearances. 

At Appollon, his contract was also terminated after the club alleged that the player went AWOL in failing to turn up to training without explanation. 

His new club, Persepolis, was the home of Dubliner Eamon Zayed between 2011 and 2013. Zayed — a former Derry City and Bray Wanderers striker — scored a hat-trick for the side in front of 90,000 in the Tehran derby in 2012.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie