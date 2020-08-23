This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish striker Anthony Stokes is back in the Scottish Premiership

The 32-year-old Dubliner has joined Livingston, having most recently played for Iranian side Persepolis.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 23 Aug 2020, 9:46 AM
Livingston have signed Anthony Stokes.
Image: Livingston FC
Image: Livingston FC

TWO-AND-A-HALF YEARS SINCE his third spell with Hibernian came to an end, Anthony Stokes has returned to the Scottish Premiership.

The Irish striker has signed a one-year contract with Livingston, having most recently played in Iran for Persepolis.

Stokes, who started his professional career with Arsenal, is familiar with Scottish football from previous stints with Falkirk, Hibs and Celtic. The 32-year-old Dubliner was a four-time Scottish Premiership winner at Parkhead.

After leaving Hibs in January 2018, he had spells in Greece, Turkey and Iran, with his time at Persepolis cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stokes has won six senior caps for the Republic of Ireland, the last of which came in a November 2014 friendly against USA.

Livingston, having taken just two points from their opening four games, currently reside at the foot of the Scottish top flight.

Gary Holt’s side are away to Aberdeen this afternoon (3pm).

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
