Irish striker Anthony Stokes is back in the Scottish Premiership

TWO-AND-A-HALF YEARS SINCE his third spell with Hibernian came to an end, Anthony Stokes has returned to the Scottish Premiership.

The Irish striker has signed a one-year contract with Livingston, having most recently played in Iran for Persepolis.

Stokes, who started his professional career with Arsenal, is familiar with Scottish football from previous stints with Falkirk, Hibs and Celtic. The 32-year-old Dubliner was a four-time Scottish Premiership winner at Parkhead.

After leaving Hibs in January 2018, he had spells in Greece, Turkey and Iran, with his time at Persepolis cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stokes has won six senior caps for the Republic of Ireland, the last of which came in a November 2014 friendly against USA.

Livingston, having taken just two points from their opening four games, currently reside at the foot of the Scottish top flight.

Gary Holt’s side are away to Aberdeen this afternoon (3pm).

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!