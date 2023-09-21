Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo French rugby icon Antoine Dupont.
# Update
Dupont suffered 'suspected broken jaw' against Namibia, says France boss Galthié
Should France’s early assessment prove correct, Dupont could still return during the World Cup knockouts.
984
2
11 minutes ago

FRANCE SCRUM-HALF ANTOINE Dupont may have broken his jaw in a high tackle that forced him off the pitch in the 96-0 World Cup thrashing of Namibia on Thursday, coach Fabien Galthié said.

The influential Dupont, who had earlier scored a try, left the pitch in Marseille in the 46th minute nursing his right cheekbone after Johan Deysel made a badly-timed head-on-head tackle and was sent off.

“We have a suspected cracked or fractured jaw. We will wait for scans before moving forward,” Galthié told France 2 television.

The loss of 26-year-old Dupont would be a severe blow to host nation France’s chances of winning the Rugby World Cup for the first time.

Theoretically, however, depending on the extent of the possible fracture, a broken jaw would not rule Dupont out for the rest of the tournament.

France face Italy in their final pool game in two weeks’ time and will likely play in a quarter-final on Sunday 15 October.

Namibia coach Allister Coetzee called Deysel’s tackle an “unfortunate accident”.

“This is the way the game’s going,” said ex-Springbok coach Coetzee. “It’s unintentional, it happened so quickly.

“Dupont is not the tallest guy. Johan is a clean player, he’s got no record of cards in the past, and he’s a great defender.

“It’s not unfair, but it’s a pity it happened to him. He’s the captain, he’s a brave player, he’s the glue of the team and he feels it.”

Coetzee added: “It was an accident, an unfortunate one and we had to take that on the chin. He’s cut up right now.”

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     