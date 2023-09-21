Dupont suffered 'suspected broken jaw' against Namibia, says France boss Galthié

FRANCE SCRUM-HALF ANTOINE Dupont may have broken his jaw in a high tackle that forced him off the pitch in the 96-0 World Cup thrashing of Namibia on Thursday, coach Fabien Galthié said.

The influential Dupont, who had earlier scored a try, left the pitch in Marseille in the 46th minute nursing his right cheekbone after Johan Deysel made a badly-timed head-on-head tackle and was sent off.

“We have a suspected cracked or fractured jaw. We will wait for scans before moving forward,” Galthié told France 2 television.

The loss of 26-year-old Dupont would be a severe blow to host nation France’s chances of winning the Rugby World Cup for the first time.

Theoretically, however, depending on the extent of the possible fracture, a broken jaw would not rule Dupont out for the rest of the tournament.

France face Italy in their final pool game in two weeks’ time and will likely play in a quarter-final on Sunday 15 October.

Namibia coach Allister Coetzee called Deysel’s tackle an “unfortunate accident”.

“This is the way the game’s going,” said ex-Springbok coach Coetzee. “It’s unintentional, it happened so quickly.

“Dupont is not the tallest guy. Johan is a clean player, he’s got no record of cards in the past, and he’s a great defender.

“It’s not unfair, but it’s a pity it happened to him. He’s the captain, he’s a brave player, he’s the glue of the team and he feels it.”

Coetzee added: “It was an accident, an unfortunate one and we had to take that on the chin. He’s cut up right now.”