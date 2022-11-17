Membership : Access or Sign Up
Antoine Dupont suspended for Toulouse's Champions Cup clash with Munster

French ace will miss Toulouse’s date with Graham Rowntree’s team on December 11.

1 hour ago 4,186 Views 2 Comments
Cheslin Kolbe is tackled by Dupont.
Image: Dave Winter/INPHO

FRENCH AND TOULOUSE superstar, Antoine Dupont, will miss his club’s Champions Cup game against Munster on December 9.

Dupont has been hit with a four-week ban after recklessly tackling former Toulouse colleague, Cheslin Kolbe, last week in France’s narrow win over South Africa.

Dupont broke Law 9.17 whereby ‘a player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground.

Accordingly, an independent Disciplinary Committee chaired by Stephen Hardy (Australia), joined by former international coach Frank Hadden (Scotland) and former international John Langford (Australia), ruled that Dupont’s act was “reckless” (and not intentional or deliberate).  

Given the player’s offending involved head contact with an opposition player, this resulted in a starting point of an eight-week/match suspension for a breach of Law 9.17.

But after accepting mitigating factors including Dupont’s exemplary prior disciplinary record, the Disciplinary Committee reduced the eight-week/match entry point by four weeks/matches, resulting in a sanction of four weeks/matches.

It means Dupont will now miss France’s game against Japan this weekend, Toulouse’s Top14 games against Lyon and Perpignan and that huge Munster clash on 11 December.

Dupont has the right of appeal within 48 hours.

