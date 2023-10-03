Hopes grow that Dupont may make incredible recovery for quarter-final

FRANCE’S HOPES THAT captain Antoine Dupont will make an incredible recovery from his fractured cheekbone to return for his side’s World Cup quarter-final on home soil continue to grow.

The scrum-half suffered the injury in his side’s big win over Namibia 12 days ago and there were strong initial fears that his World Cup was over.

It looked like a huge blow to France’s hopes of winning the tournament for the first time, but there is growing optimism that Dupont could be back as soon as les Bleus’ quarter-final, just over three weeks after suffering the fracture.

This weekend’s closing round of pool games will confirm the quarter-final line-up, but most predictions have France facing South Africa in the first knock-out round.

While Dupont’s possible involvement has certainly not been confirmed yet, he is recovering well after surgery 10 days ago. Dupont has been cleared of concussion and resumed off-pitch physical training.

France’s chief of medicine, Bruno Boussagol, said next Monday’s meeting with Dupont’s surgeon will be key in deciding whether he will be available for the quarter-final.

“Until we have a medical green light, he can’t resume rugby and contact,” said Boussagol today.

“Until then, there will be a gradual return to action. He rejoined the squad last weekend. On Sunday, he was training with the medical team. He successfully completed the first session at 50% speed intensity, then the second at 70%. Everything is going normally with Antoine.

“The next step is a visit with his surgeon on Monday. We then await the surgeon’s opinion to see if there is a potential return for him.”

Boussagal warned that even if the surgeon approves Dupont’s return to contact, there will be more steps for him to pass.

“The second stage is we have to wait to see how he reacts after returning to full training – will he have all his capacities about him or will he be apprehensive?” said Boussagal.

“The third stage is the coaches’ call, who will take the final decision after meeting with Antoine.”

Meanwhile, France hooker Julien Marchand could miss France’s possible quarter-final as he continues to work back towards fitness after a hamstring injury.

Boussagal said les Bleus continue to move forward cautiously with Marchand’s recovery.