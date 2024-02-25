Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ireland's Terry Kennedy comes up against Antoine Dupont. Travis Prior/INPHO
Vancouver Sevens

Antoine Dupont - who else? - scores with the clock in the red to knock Ireland out

Dupont’s late try gave France a 12-5 win over Ireland at the Canada Sevens in Vancouver.
0
896
33 minutes ago

ANTOINE DUPONT SCORED a try deep into injury time to knock Ireland out of the Canada Sevens and France through to the semi-finals.

XVs superstar Dupont — who has switched to Sevens in order to represent France at this year’s Olympics — settled a tense battle with the final play of the game to give France a 12-5 win in the quarter-finals at Vancouver’s BC Place stadium.

Harry McNulty had drawn Ireland level at 5-5 early in the second half, cancelling out Jordan Sepho’s opening try.

But former world player of the year Dupont, who came on as a substitute, burst down the blindside from a scrum to dot down in the corner for an opportunistic score.

Ireland will play Fiji later on Sunday (10.48pm) in the fifth-place playoff, while in the women’s competition, Ireland will play Japan in the ninth-place playoff (6.59pm). 

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     