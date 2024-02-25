Antoine Dupont - who else? - scores with the clock in the red to knock Ireland out

ANTOINE DUPONT SCORED a try deep into injury time to knock Ireland out of the Canada Sevens and France through to the semi-finals.

XVs superstar Dupont — who has switched to Sevens in order to represent France at this year’s Olympics — settled a tense battle with the final play of the game to give France a 12-5 win in the quarter-finals at Vancouver’s BC Place stadium.

Harry McNulty had drawn Ireland level at 5-5 early in the second half, cancelling out Jordan Sepho’s opening try.

With the score all square between @FranceRugby and Ireland, who do you call upon to secure your sevens semi-final spot in the closing moments?



Antoine Dupont 🦸‍♂️#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSVAN pic.twitter.com/ApmPPPaUGo — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) February 25, 2024

But former world player of the year Dupont, who came on as a substitute, burst down the blindside from a scrum to dot down in the corner for an opportunistic score.

Ireland will play Fiji later on Sunday (10.48pm) in the fifth-place playoff, while in the women’s competition, Ireland will play Japan in the ninth-place playoff (6.59pm).

