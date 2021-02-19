Scrum-half Dupont the latest member of French camp to test positive for Covid-19

Antoine Dupont warming up before playing against Ireland last weekend.

FRANCE SCRUM-HALF Antoine Dupont has tested positive for Covid-19, just over a week out from his team’s next Six Nations match against Scotland, the French Rugby Federation announced on Friday.

“To date, he is asymptomatic,” a statement on the French Rugby Federation website reads.

“In accordance with health protocol, he will remain in isolation for the next few days.”

The 24-year-old will need to return a negative result during the next round of testing to be able to face Gregor Townsend’s men next Sunday, 28 February.

While Dupont returned a positive result, the 11 other squad members in the first batch of results from Friday morning’s round of testing all came back negative.

Head coach Fabien Galthié and scrum coach William Servat, as well as an unnamed member of the backroom staff, also tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

France defeated Ireland in Dublin last weekend, with all members of Andy Farrell’s camp returning negative tests on Monday and Wednesday. They are due to be tested again today.

The French players have returned to their homes for a rest weekend without Test matches scheduled before coming back to the team’s training centre on Sunday.

If Dupont is unable to face Scotland, Galthie has Toulon’s Baptiste Serin and Sebastien Bezy as replacement options.

