Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Munster's Antoine Frisch. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Munster's Antoine Frisch called up to France squad ahead of England clash

The Paris-born centre toured with Emerging Ireland in 2022.
9
981
16 minutes ago

MUNSTER’S ANTOINE FRISCH has been called into the France squad ahead of next weekend’s Six Nations meeting with England.

It is the first time the Irish-qualified centre has been called into the France camp.

Frisch has previously outlined his ambitions to represent Ireland at Test level and was part of the Emerging Ireland squad that toured South Africa in 2022.

However the 27-year-old has remained on France’s radar and has now been added to Fabien Galthié’s squad ahead of Saturday’s clash with England in Lyon.

If capped by France, Frisch would be deemed an NIQ (non-Irish qualified) player, putting his future at Munster in doubt.

Frisch has been called up in place of the injured Pierre-Louis Barassi.

“We have followed him for a long time and the opportunity is there for him to take: Pierre-Louis Barassi has a sprain, Jonathan Danty is unavailable due to the red card,” said Galthié, speaking after his side’s 45-24 win against Wales today.

“He has put together a series of big performances for Munster where he is the undisputed first choice.”

Frisch was born in Paris and played for Rouen and Tarbes in the ProD2 before moving to Premiership side Bristol Bears.

He joined Munster on a three-year contract in the summer of 2022 and has made 33 appearances for the province to date.

Frisch qualifies to play for Ireland through his maternal grandmother, who hails from Dublin.

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie
@CiaranKennedy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
9
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     