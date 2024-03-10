Munster's Antoine Frisch called up to France squad ahead of England clash

MUNSTER’S ANTOINE FRISCH has been called into the France squad ahead of next weekend’s Six Nations meeting with England.

It is the first time the Irish-qualified centre has been called into the France camp.

Frisch has previously outlined his ambitions to represent Ireland at Test level and was part of the Emerging Ireland squad that toured South Africa in 2022.

Advertisement

However the 27-year-old has remained on France’s radar and has now been added to Fabien Galthié’s squad ahead of Saturday’s clash with England in Lyon.

If capped by France, Frisch would be deemed an NIQ (non-Irish qualified) player, putting his future at Munster in doubt.

Frisch has been called up in place of the injured Pierre-Louis Barassi.

“We have followed him for a long time and the opportunity is there for him to take: Pierre-Louis Barassi has a sprain, Jonathan Danty is unavailable due to the red card,” said Galthié, speaking after his side’s 45-24 win against Wales today.

“He has put together a series of big performances for Munster where he is the undisputed first choice.”

Frisch was born in Paris and played for Rouen and Tarbes in the ProD2 before moving to Premiership side Bristol Bears.

He joined Munster on a three-year contract in the summer of 2022 and has made 33 appearances for the province to date.

Frisch qualifies to play for Ireland through his maternal grandmother, who hails from Dublin.