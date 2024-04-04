Munster centre Antoine Frisch declares intention to play for France

MUNSTER CENTRE ANTOINE Frisch has declared his intention to represent France.

The 27-year-old qualifies to play for both Ireland and France but has not been capped by either at senior international level.

He was called into Fabien Galthié’s training squad ahead of their Six Nations finale against England but was released before the game.

Speaking to French publication L’Equipe , Frisch has clarified his wish to represent the country of his birth.

“I have been in contact with Fabien Galthié for a long time and this contact has never been interrupted.

“From the moment I was called into the France group, it became very clear to me. I want to play for France.

“It’s where I grew up, I had a Les Bleus poster on the walls of my room as a child.”

If Frisch were to be capped by France, it would be a significant blow for Munster as he would become Non Irish Qualified [NIQ]. With Kiwi Alex Nankivell also under contract until 2025, it would leave the province with two NIQ centres.

Frisch qualifies for Ireland through his grandmother and impressed on the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa in 2022.

He has signalled an interest to play for Andy Farrell’s team and the Ireland head coach has said that Frisch is on his radar ahead of Ireland’s tour of South Africa this summer.