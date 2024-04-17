MUNSTER ATTACK COACH Mike Prendergast is confident centre Antoine Frisch will remain at the club despite the player expressing a desire to play for his native France and apparent interest from clubs in the Top 14.

The 27-year-old, who has another season to run on his contract with Munster after joining from Bristol Bears in 2022, has scored seven tries in his 35 appearances to date. His impact is illustrated by making 34 starts at outside centre and one off the bench.

Frisch is also Irish-qualified but has not been called into Andy Farrell’s senior squad since arriving in Limerick. He was briefly called into the expanded French squad for the Six Nations and while he was released, it’s expected he could be brought to Argentina for a summer tour as Fabien Galthié rests some of his frontliners.

Prendergast, who spent more than a decade coaching and playing in France, said he was aware of the situation but was confident Frisch will be at Munster next season.

“I still read a bit of the French media myself, I coached over there for so long. I’ve seen it in the media over there, but from our perspective, as far as we know, Antoine will be here next year as well,” he said.

Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Montpellier and Toulon are supposed to be keen on bringing Frisch home, with speculation that Munster could be making a move for Connacht’s Tom Farrell, having already secured the services of winger Diarmuid Kilgallen from the Sportsground.

However, Prendergast, who is in South Africa preparing for Saturday’s URC clash with the Bulls, is confident Frisch will deal with the situation and continue to deliver.

“The pro he is, he’s managed to put all that stuff aside, and I’m sure he’s hearing and seeing whatever, but he’s here and he’s fully on board with us at the moment,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prendergast said it was a relief that Peter O’Mahony’s contract has been sorted out for next season, with the Irish skipper continuing for at least another season.

“I’m delighted he’s here for the foreseeable future. It’s great for everyone involved with Irish and Munster rugby.

“Great for Pete, he’s such an important person in Irish rugby, such an important person in Munster rugby and for him to have that done now he can, not that he never would, get on with his job. He always does.

“Just talking from a Munster perspective as a coach, to have a guy like him with his leadership for at least another season for us is great.”