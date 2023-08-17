La Rochelle's Hastoy starts at 10 as Alldritt to lead France against Fiji

LA ROCHELLE NUMBER eight Grégory Alldritt will captain France against Fiji in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup warm-up against Fiji in Nantes as Antonie Hastoy takes over at out-half for the injured Romain Ntamack.

Montpellier lock Paul Willemse and Toulouse flanker Francois Cros are recalled by the tournament hosts from injury in a side that shows 13 changes from the team that started against Scotland last weekend.

“It’s the perfect match, at the right time, to get back into the heat of battle,” said France coach Fabien Galthié, who is due to name his 33-man World Cup squad next Monday.

“We know this terrific opponent (Fiji) well. They almost all play in France, they are magnificent rugby players.”

Hastoy, La Rochelle’s playmaker in the Champions Cup final win over Leinster in May, comes in at out-half for Ntamack, who has been ruled out of the World Cup with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament sustained in last week’s 30-27 win over Scotland.

“It’s inherent in our sport,” Galthie said of Ntamack’s untimely injury. “We love it very much, but there’s something particular about it: at any moment you can disappear.

You can be the best player in the world at one moment and the next moment be nothing.

“We were fortunate to have ‘good timing’ on this dark Monday. We were able to announce the bad news when we were together and absorb this monumental slap at the same time.

“That’s part of the World Cup, of living together, of what we had prepared for. Afterwards we box it up, digest it and pick ourselves up.”

Advertisement

Hastoy, capped three times, gets the nod ahead of Bordeaux-Begles 10 Matthieu Jalibert, and will pair up with scrum-half Maxime Lucu for the first time.

“It’s their destiny, it’s their moment. They have to believe in themselves,” Galthie said of the unexpected opportunity presented to his reserve out-halves.

“Antoine has been with us since the tour of Australia two years ago. He has fewer caps than Romain or Matthieu but he’s gained lots of experience.”

Toulouse full-back Melvyn Jaminet is set for his first France start since a Grand Slam-clinching 25-13 victory over England at last year’s Six Nations. Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Yoram Moefana start on the wings.

Centre Arthur Vincent — who made his first international appearance in over two injury-plagued years in the 25-21 loss to Scotland on 5 August — will line up alongside Jonathan Danty, one of just two players to keep his place from a week ago along with Alldritt.

France will have their final warm-up game against Australia at the Stade de France next weekend. They open the World Cup against New Zealand on 8 September.

Fiji will be captained by Semi Radradra in Nantes, standing in for regular captain Waisea Nayacalevu.

Radradra, who has played for both Toulon and Bordeaux-Begles in France and will return to the Top 14 to play for Lyon, is one of seven France-based players in the matchday squad.

Full-back Sireli Maqala (Bayonne), wingers Josua Tuisova (Racing 92) and Vinaya Habosi (Racing 92) and backrow Levani Botia (La Rochelle) all start while prop Luke Tagi (Bayonne) and winger Jiuta Wainiqolo (Toulon) are on the bench.

The Test in Nantes is Fiji’s fourth and toughest warm-up test so far, having already beaten Tonga, Samoa and Japan.

Drawn in Pool C, Simon Raiwalui’s team are looking to return to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2007.

They open against Wales in Bordeaux on 10 September 10 before taking on Australia, Georgia and Portugal.

France:

15. Melvyn Jaminet

14. Louis Bielle-Biarrey

13. Jonathan Danty

12. Arthur Vincent

11. Yoram Moefana

1o. Antoine Hastoy

9. Maxime Lucu

1. Reda Wardi

2. Peato Mauvaka

3. Uini Atonio

4. Florian Verhaeghe

5. Paul Willemse

6. Francois Cros

7. Dylan Cretin

8. Grégory Alldritt (capt)

Replacements:

16. Pierre Bourgarit

17. Jean-Baptiste Gros

18. Thomas Laclayat

19. Bastien Chalurea

20. Thibaud Flament

21. Sekou Macalou

22. Baptiste Serin

23. Matthieu Jalibert

Fiji:

15. Sireli Maqala

14. Josua Tuisova

13. Iosefo Masi

12. Semi Radradra (capt)

11. Vinaya Habosi

10. Caleb Muntz

9. Frank Lomani

1. Eroni Mawi

2. Tevita Ikanivere

3. Mesake Doge

4. Isoa Nasilasila

5. Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta

6. Meli Derenalagi

7. Viliame Mata

8. Levani Botia

Replacements:

16. Sam Matavesi

17. Peni Ravai

18. Luke Tagi

19. Temo Mayanavanua

20. Albert Tuisue

21. Simi Kuruvoli

22. Jiuta Wainiqolo

23. Ilaisa Droasese

Updated with Fiji team at 1.30pm

– © AFP 2023

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!