Son of Derry legend Anthony Tohill signs new AFL contract with Collingwood

Anton Tohill (left) of Collingwood runs with the ball during the VFL match against the Box Hill Hawks.

FORMER DERRY player Anton Tohill has signed a contract extension at AFL club Collingwood.

Having won the Ulster U20 title, the then 18-year-old made the move to the Melbourne-based side along with Cork’s Mark Keane in October 2018.

Swatragh man Tohill, who is the son of Derry legend and All-Ireland winner Anthony Tohill, initially joined on a category B rookie contract and has been developing as a forward/ruck over the past two seasons.

He has yet to make a senior appearance but featured in the Victorian Football League (VFL) before returning home due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement released last night, Collingwood revealed that Tohill is one of four players to extend his stay — signing a new one-year deal ahead of the 2021 season.

