BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 8 December 2020
Advertisement

Son of Derry legend Anthony Tohill signs new AFL contract with Collingwood

20-year-old Anton moved to the Melbourne club in October 2018.

By The42 Team Tuesday 8 Dec 2020, 10:53 AM
1 hour ago 1,459 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5292103
Anton Tohill (left) of Collingwood runs with the ball during the VFL match against the Box Hill Hawks.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Anton Tohill (left) of Collingwood runs with the ball during the VFL match against the Box Hill Hawks.
Anton Tohill (left) of Collingwood runs with the ball during the VFL match against the Box Hill Hawks.
Image: AAP/PA Images

FORMER DERRY player Anton Tohill has signed a contract extension at AFL club Collingwood. 

Having won the Ulster U20 title, the then 18-year-old made the move to the Melbourne-based side along with Cork’s Mark Keane in October 2018. 

Swatragh man Tohill, who is the son of Derry legend and All-Ireland winner Anthony Tohill, initially joined on a category B rookie contract and has been developing as a forward/ruck over the past two seasons. 

He has yet to make a senior appearance but featured in the Victorian Football League (VFL) before returning home due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement released last night, Collingwood revealed that Tohill is one of four players to extend his stay — signing a new one-year deal ahead of the 2021 season.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie