Son of Derry legend Anthony Tohill signs new AFL contract with Collingwood

FORMER DERRY player Anton Tohill has signed a contract extension at AFL club Collingwood.
Having won the Ulster U20 title, the then 18-year-old made the move to the Melbourne-based side along with Cork’s Mark Keane in October 2018.
Swatragh man Tohill, who is the son of Derry legend and All-Ireland winner Anthony Tohill, initially joined on a category B rookie contract and has been developing as a forward/ruck over the past two seasons.
He has yet to make a senior appearance but featured in the Victorian Football League (VFL) before returning home due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
In a statement released last night, Collingwood revealed that Tohill is one of four players to extend his stay — signing a new one-year deal ahead of the 2021 season.
🔒 Mihocek— Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) December 8, 2020
🔒 De Goey
🔒 Greenwood
🔒 Tohill
Plenty more to come in the black and white.
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling.
COMMENTS