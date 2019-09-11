This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 11 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Patriots taking Brown rape accusations 'very seriously, all the way through the organisation' - Belichick

‘I’m sure there are questions, but I’m not entering into a discussion about that today.’

By AFP Wednesday 11 Sep 2019, 9:23 PM
1 hour ago 2,233 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4805488
Bill Belichick addresses the media at Wednesday's Patriots practice.
Image: Steven Senne
Bill Belichick addresses the media at Wednesday's Patriots practice.
Bill Belichick addresses the media at Wednesday's Patriots practice.
Image: Steven Senne

ANTONIO BROWN PRACTICED with his New England Patriots team-mates for the first time on Wednesday as the NFL prepared an investigation into the rape allegations surrounding the star receiver.

Brown, who was formally signed by the Patriots on Monday after his tumultuous exit from the Oakland Raiders, faces an altogether more serious legal battle after being accused of rape in a lawsuit filed in federal court.

Lawyers for the 31-year-old NFL star, who has denied the allegations, have vowed to countersue his accuser, describing the lawsuit as an extortion attempt.

The Patriots issued a statement on Tuesday saying the NFL had informed them they planned to investigate the allegations made by Brown’s former trainer Britney Taylor.

Taylor, who has known Brown since the two were in college together, alleges she was sexually assaulted in three separate incidents in 2017 and 2018. Attorneys for Brown said sexual interactions between the player and Taylor were consensual.

patriots-antonio-brown-lawsuit-football Bill Belichick speaking to the media on Wednesday. Source: Steven Senne

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick declined to elaborate on Brown’s situation as he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

“On Antonio’s situation, both Antonio and his representatives have made statements, so I’m not going to expand on any of those,” Belichick said.

They are what they are. We’ve looked into the situation. We’re taking it very seriously, all the way through the organisation. I’m sure there are questions, but I’m not entering into a discussion about that today.

Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus meanwhile told ESPN that the receiver and his advisers had been “anticipating the possibility” of a lawsuit from Taylor.

However he would not confirm if the Patriots were aware of the threat of litigation before they signed Brown.

“What I want to emphasise to everybody is, please allow the situation to play itself out,” Rosenhaus said.

Antonio will cooperate. He will cooperate with the Patriots, with the NFL, with any investigation, with the NFLPA; and in time, Antonio will be cleared.

nfl-new-england-patriots-practice Brown warms up for Patriots practice on Wednesday. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The Patriots said late on Tuesday that the NFL had planned to open an investigation.

“The league informed us that they will be investigating,” the Super Bowl champions said. “We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.”

The case has handed the NFL a public relations headache less than one week into its centenary season, which is being billed as a season-long celebration of America’s most-watched sport.

The NFL could move to neutralise the case by placing Brown on its commissioner’s exempt list.

This effectively places Brown on paid leave while league investigators look into the case.

Although Brown is not facing any criminal charges in relation to Taylor’s allegations, he could ultimately be found to be in breach of the NFL’s personal conduct policy, which would leave him risking a suspension or a fine.

nfl-denver-broncos-at-oakland-raiders An Oakland Raiders fan holds a sign for former Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland Coliseum. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The case is just the latest chapter of a chaotic year for Brown, who engineered a move from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders in March.

His spell in Oakland proved disastrous, culminating in a practice-field bust-up with general manager Mike Mayock last Wednesday after he was fined for missing a practice and a walkthrough.

He was fired by the Raiders on Saturday, and quickly picked up by the Patriots on a one-year deal later the same day.

- © AFP 2019

– Comments closed as legal proceedings are active

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie