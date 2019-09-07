This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
As sure as night follows day, Antonio Brown is signing for the Patriots

Star wide receiver agrees a one-year deal with the Pats worth up to $15m

By The42 Team Saturday 7 Sep 2019, 10:21 PM
23 minutes ago 1,101 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4800391
Brown: whirlwind day.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Brown: whirlwind day.
Brown: whirlwind day.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ANTONIO BROWN IS set to sign for the New England Patriots, just hours after the Oakland Raiders voided $30 million worth of guarantees in his contract and released him.

The star wide receiver, who has been in the midst of controversy this season, has agreed a one-year deal with the Pats worth up to $15m, Ian Rapoport reports.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots were known to be interested in Brown when he left the Pittsburgh Steelers at the end of last season, but were beaten to his signature by Oakland.

The move has not yet been officially announced, although Brown appeared to confirm it on his social media channels.

The 31-year-old will not be eligible to play in the Patriots’ season opener when they host his former team, the Steelers, on tomorrow’s Sunday Night Football.

