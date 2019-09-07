As sure as night follows day, Antonio Brown is signing for the Patriots

ANTONIO BROWN IS set to sign for the New England Patriots, just hours after the Oakland Raiders voided $30 million worth of guarantees in his contract and released him.

The star wide receiver, who has been in the midst of controversy this season, has agreed a one-year deal with the Pats worth up to $15m, Ian Rapoport reports.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots were known to be interested in Brown when he left the Pittsburgh Steelers at the end of last season, but were beaten to his signature by Oakland.

The move has not yet been officially announced, although Brown appeared to confirm it on his social media channels.

The 31-year-old will not be eligible to play in the Patriots’ season opener when they host his former team, the Steelers, on tomorrow’s Sunday Night Football.

