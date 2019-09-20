Antonio Brown released from Patriots contract amid sexual assault allegations

NFL STAR ANTONIO Brown has been released from his contract by the New England Patriots.

The news comes after multiple sexual assault allegations surfaced since he joined the Patriots 11 days ago following his release by the Oakland Raiders.

Brown’s former personal trainer accused him of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit, while a second unidentified woman has also made allegations of sexual misconduct.

The 31-year-old has strongly denied the accusations through his attorney and he opted against discussing the matter further when he was questioned on Thursday in his first public comments since the allegations.

It emerged late on Thursday that the anonymous woman alleges Brown has sent threatening text messages to her following the accusations.

A statement from a Patriots spokesperson read: “The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

In a post on Twitter, Brown wrote: “Thanks for the opportunity appreciate @Patriots.”

Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in his lone game for the Patriots, a 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!