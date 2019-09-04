This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Antonio Brown rips Raiders after receiving fines for missed practices

The summer of drama at the Oakland Raiders isn’t over yet.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Sep 2019, 7:04 PM
Raiders star Antonio Brown.
ANTONIO BROWN IS unhappy with the fines he received from the Oakland Raiders for missing mandatory team activities during the offseason. 

The Raiders wide receiver posted on his Instagram story a letter he received from general manager Mike Mayock that stated he has been fined $13,950 for missing the team’s walk through on August 22.

The correspondence also said Brown was previously fined $40,000 for missing preseason training camp on August 18, and Oakland could take further action if he continues to miss mandatory team activities. 

Brown was not afraid to share his thoughts, as he wrote alongside an image of the letter: “When your own team want to hate but there’s no stopping me now devil is a lie. Everyone got to pay this year so we clear.”

The 31-year-old’s public displeasure adds to the eventful offseason he has already had in Oakland.

The receiver started the Raiders’ training camp on the non-football injury list. It was believed he was recovering from a “minor injury” he sustained after using a cryotherapy machine “without the proper footwear”, resulting in frostbite.

However, it was later revealed Brown’s holdout was related to a dispute with the NFL over his helmet. Brown wanted to wear his old headgear, which is no longer on the NFL’s approved list, and reportedly threatened to quit if he could not. He filed two grievances against the league as he hoped to avoid wearing a new model, but he lost both hearings. 

Despite the distractions, Raiders coach Jon Gruden has insisted that Brown is “all in and ready to go.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

