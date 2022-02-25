'Perfectionist' Conte states commitment to Spurs after Burnley rant

ANTONIO CONTE TODAY underlined his commitment to Tottenham after hinting this week that he was on the verge of quitting the under-performing Premier League club.

Conte demanded talks with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy over his future following a 1-0 defeat at Burnley on Wednesday, a result that badly damaged their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League via a top-four league finish.

The Tottenham boss appeared to suggest he was ready to walk away just months after his appointment in November, claiming he did not deserve his salary in the aftermath of his team’s fourth defeat in five Premier League games.

But the Italian has since spoken to Levy and said Tottenham were happy with his performance.

“Our chairman Daniel Levy, he knows very well that I’m here to help the club in every moment and will help the club until the end,” Conte said on the eve of his side’s game at Leeds.

“This is the reality and he knows this. He shows me great consideration every day and for this reason I am committed for this club much more because I know that the consideration of the club for myself is very high.”

He added: “The club is very happy with my work, what I’m doing with my staff. I am sure the club appreciates what we are doing.”

Conte is renowned for his emotional reaction after games and often delays his press duties in order to cool off.

Apologising at his pre-match press conference for being too wound-up at Turf Moor, he said: “The problem is I am a perfectionist. When I lose I don’t stay so happy, this has helped me have success in my career.

“For sure, when you lose a game, I’m not the person to have dinner with. You understand?

“When I lose a game my mood is very bad, I prefer to stay alone. I prefer to live the defeat. I need one day to recover, at least.”

Conte had previously questioned Levy over the club’s January transfer window dealings, which the Italian believes left him with a weakened squad.

The 52-year-old also suggested Tottenham’s players lacked a winning mentality, but he has no intention of dropping the intense approach that helped him build title-winning teams at Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan.

“I like to work,” he said. “I’m enjoying my time in Tottenham and I’m showing to enjoy this time in Tottenham especially when I show the disappointment after a defeat, because it means I felt this commitment for this club.”

