Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 9 May 2022
Advertisement

Antonio Conte makes life easy for Spurs with ‘incredible’ attention to detail

Tottenham have proved they can compete with the Premier League’s top sides.

By Press Association Monday 9 May 2022, 12:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,701 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5758572
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte on the touchline during the Premier League match at Anfield.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte on the touchline during the Premier League match at Anfield.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte on the touchline during the Premier League match at Anfield.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TOTTENHAM DEFENDER Ben Davies believes head coach Antonio Conte’s meticulous attention to detail makes it easy for the players once they enter the pitch.

A second draw of the season against Liverpool, having already taken six points off defending champions Manchester City, has shown Spurs can compete with the Premier League’s top sides.

Conte had a full week to prepare for the challenge at Anfield, where Klopp’s team had not failed to win since October, and the disciplined way in which they approached their task was rewarded.

The Spurs boss set up in a 5-4-1 formation and ensured the Reds’ wide threats of Mohamed Salah and the in-form Luis Diaz were double-marked when in possession and that negated much of the host’s threat.

“He’s a very detail-oriented manager. All week we have been preparing for this game,” said Davies.

“The level of detail he works to is incredible. It’s more of a case we look after ourselves first rather than who we are playing against.

“We’ve got a way of playing which I think is pretty clear, he’s drilled that into us since he arrived and it will be small tweaks based on who we are playing, how we press, how we defend.

“I have to say he makes it very, very easy for you on the pitch.

“We played against two of the best teams in world football right now and to be unbeaten is a good little achievement but, at the end of the day, the league position will show where we deserve to be.

“Who we pick up points against isn’t really too much of our concern. We’ve got to up our consistency, we struggled with that for a while.”

While the draw was creditable at Anfield the point did little for their own top-four aspirations as they could not overtake fourth-placed Arsenal, who they face on Thursday.

The north London derby was postponed in January after the Premier League accepted Arsenal’s request to call off the match after the Gunners claimed they had many players currently unavailable across our squad as a result of Covid, injuries and Africa Cup of Nations duty.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“It’s a massive game. It has been building up to this for a while now,” added Davies.

“Ever since it got postponed we were looking to when this game would come because we knew it would be important in the context of the season.

“For us now Thursday is huge. We know what we have to do going into it.

“There’s no hiding from that. We have to go out there and put in a similar performance (to the Liverpool one).

“We have to do whatever we can control. They’ve been on a fantastic run, you can’t hide from that but there is a lot of pressure to keep it up and do it in the remaining games.

“We have to control what we can, try and win the game and try to win our remaining games. It’s not in our hands but we will see what happens.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie