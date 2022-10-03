Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Monday 3 October 2022
Advertisement

Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to shake off derby loss in Germany

Spurs slipped to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday.

By Press Association Monday 3 Oct 2022, 9:22 PM
1 hour ago 940 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5883419
Antonio Conte.
Image: PA
Antonio Conte.
Antonio Conte.
Image: PA

ANTONIO CONTE WANTS Tottenham to get their north London derby disappointment out of their system when they visit Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Spurs slipped to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday as goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka gave their arch-rivals Arsenal victory.

“We have a chance to play another game. I think this is important,” said Spurs boss Conte at his pre-match press conference.

“After a loss you want to play another game quickly, and we have this possibility tomorrow.

“We know very well the game will be very tough because we are playing against Eintracht Frankfurt, they won the Europa League last season.

“We are talking about one of the best teams in Germany. At the same time we want to play our cards here.

“I always say, this group, there is a great balance, and tomorrow it will be an important game for us, and also for them. Not decisive, but an important game.”

Spurs equalised against the Gunners through Harry Kane’s penalty, but a red card for Emerson Royal after Arsenal’s second goal left Tottenham with an uphill struggle.

Some Tottenham fans have questioned Conte continuing to overlook summer signing Djed Spence, who is a potential replacement at right wing-back once Royal’s suspension kicks in.

“The fans have to be fans,” added Conte. “I understand they can think everything but I see every day what happens during the training session.

“I try to do the best for the team. If they trust me, then they trust me, but the choices are mine. If I didn’t decide to pick one player it’s maybe because he’s not ready.

“We are talking about a young player with a good prospect, but I repeat I try to pick the best team.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“I’m not stupid, I don’t want to lose. I try to put the best team, to pick the best team. If they trust me it’s OK, if they don’t trust me then I’m the coach and I need to take the best decision for Tottenham.”

Frankfurt will be without World Cup-winning playmaker Mario Gotze, who has an ankle injury.

Coach Oliver Glasner said: “We’ve prepared well for our opponents. We showed the players longer videos as we didn’t have much time on the training ground.

“The atmosphere at this stadium is always great. I’m assuming it will be another great night. Both teams are in very good shape and level on points, and it’s a sell-out. Perfect conditions.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie