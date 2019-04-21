This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Antonio Valencia looks set for Man United exit

The Ecuador international has spent the last decade at the Premier League side.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Apr 2019, 11:53 AM
13 minutes ago 622 Views 2 Comments
Manchester United full-back Antonio Valencia.
Image: Carlos Sanchez Martinez
Manchester United full-back Antonio Valencia.
Manchester United full-back Antonio Valencia.
Image: Carlos Sanchez Martinez

MAN UNITED CAPTAIN Antonio Valencia has appeared to confirm his Old Trafford exit with a post on his social media accounts.

The Ecuador international is approaching 10 years as a United player and has racked up six major honours at the club, including two Premier League titles.

The 33-year-old originally joined the Red Devils from Wigan back in 2009 for £16 million and has since gone on to make 338 appearances for the club.

During his 10-year stint at the Old Trafford, he has also managed to score 25 times. However, despite overall success at the club, he’s struggled to make an impact this season.

Having recovering from a knee injury, Valencia has featured just once for the Red Devils in 2019 and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested this month that the winger-cum-full-back will not be offered a new contract.

Jose Mourinho named Valencia as the club’s captain ahead of the 2018-19 season, but he was criticised by the Portuguese for his lack of fitness during the pre-season tour of the United States and has been used just eight times in all competitions during an injury-plagued campaign.

Valencia has previously remained quiet on his United future, but he has now all but confirmed his imminent departure by uploading a photo of the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand on his page, accompanied with a “Thank you” caption.

Valencia’s last appearance for Man United was back on 1 January, where he played the full 90 minutes in an impressive 2-0 victory at St James’ Park.

The Red Devils only have five games left to play this season, including a derby match against Manchester City.

While Solskjaer has not regularly utilised Valencia in his tenure, the Ecuador international could still play a part as the season draws to close, especially with Luke Shaw currently suspended.

