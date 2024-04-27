Advertisement
Antrim's Keelan Molloy celebrates.
GAA Round-up

Antrim rock Wexford on a day to savour; Armagh strike late to progress to Ulster football final

Lee Chin scored a brilliant 2-11 for Wexford but couldn’t save them at Corrigan Park.
8.20pm, 27 Apr 2024
Leinster senior hurling championship

Antrim 2-22 Wexford 2-20
Carlow 0-22 Dublin 1-24

Ulster senior football championship semi-final

Armagh 0-13 Down 2-6

ANTRIM SHOOK UP the Leinster hurling championship as they rocked Wexford on an afternoon to savour at Corrigan Park.

Seaan Elliott’s goal seven minutes from time proved crucial as the Saffrons edged out their visitors to win by two points.

Elliott’s strike edged Antrim into a one-point lead, 2-20 to 2-19, and set up a grandstand finish as Darren Gleeson’s side looked to banish last week’s 32-point nightmare against Kilkenny.

Lee Chin — who carried Wexford with a superb solo tally of 2-11 — levelled it up in additional time, before Gerard Walsh cut over a sideline and Conal Cunning converted a 73rd-minute free to seal Antrim’s win.

Later on Saturday, Donal Burke pointed 0-9 as Dublin came from four points down at the break to beat Carlow by five, 1-24 to 0-22, for their first win of this year’s championship.

Meanwhile, in Clones, Armagh left it late before squeezing past Down and into the Ulster final by the bare minimum, 0-13 to 2-6.

Ceilum Doherty’s 34th-minute goal was the highlight of a low-scoring first half, with Rory Grugan and Aidan Forker responding before the break to send the sides in level at 1-2 to 0-5.

Down’s second goal, courtesy of Ryan Magill on 46 minutes, gave them a two-point lead but they couldn’t press home that advantage.

It fell to two of Armagh’s substitutes to get them over the line as Aidan Nugent swung over a fine score to level things up with four minutes to play before Jason Duffy pointed the winner in additional time.

