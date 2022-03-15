Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 15 March 2022
Advertisement

GPA back Antrim's bid to play Ulster tie against Cavan at Corrigan Park

The players’ body say Antrim should host the game.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 15 Mar 2022, 3:45 PM
1 hour ago 905 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5711939
A general view of Antrim's Corrigan Park.
Image: Cathal McOscar/INPHO
A general view of Antrim's Corrigan Park.
A general view of Antrim's Corrigan Park.
Image: Cathal McOscar/INPHO

THE GPA HAVE backed Antrim’s bid to have their Ulster SFC opener against Cavan played at Corrigan Park next month. 

The Saffrons were drawn first out of the hat for the 23 April clash, handing them their first home championship game in nine years.

But an Ulster county board meeting last week saw delegates vote in favour of a Cavan motion to move the game out of the Belfast venue. Only Antrim, Tyrone and Derry voted against the motion.  

The Breffni County requested a change of venue due to Corrigan Park’s capacity of around 3,700. It is being used as Antrim’s home pitch while Casement Park remains closed for a development which has stalled for years.

A switch to a neutral venue in Armagh or Omagh was mooted it the game was moved.

The GPA are standing by Antrim’s case to retain home advantage and insist the game should take place at the original venue.

“So long as the ground can host the game safely which appears to be the case, it is only fair and proper that the game should go ahead in Corrigan Park as per the draw last November,” a GPA spokesperson told The42.

A final decision has not been made on the matter yet. Antrim are set to state their case at an Ulster CCC meeting on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Wexford GAA have pulled out of a planned event on Friday due to the GPA’s dispute with the GAA over travel expenses. 

Darragh Egan and a number of hurlers were due to give interviews.

“It has now been decided to postpone the media interview opportunity aspect of the event,” a statement said

“This is due to the current GPA request to players for non-engagement with the media.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

-Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

Ireland internationals Devin Toner and Lindsay Peat were our guests for The Front Row’s special live event, in partnership with Guinness, this week. The panel chats through Ireland’s championship chances ahead of the final round of Guinness Six Nations matches, and members of the Emerald Warriors – Ireland’s first LGBT+ inclusive rugby team – also join us to talk about breaking down barriers in rugby. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Subscribe


Source: The42/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie