GPA back Antrim's bid to play Ulster tie against Cavan at Corrigan Park

THE GPA HAVE backed Antrim’s bid to have their Ulster SFC opener against Cavan played at Corrigan Park next month.

The Saffrons were drawn first out of the hat for the 23 April clash, handing them their first home championship game in nine years.

But an Ulster county board meeting last week saw delegates vote in favour of a Cavan motion to move the game out of the Belfast venue. Only Antrim, Tyrone and Derry voted against the motion.

The Breffni County requested a change of venue due to Corrigan Park’s capacity of around 3,700. It is being used as Antrim’s home pitch while Casement Park remains closed for a development which has stalled for years.

A switch to a neutral venue in Armagh or Omagh was mooted it the game was moved.

The GPA are standing by Antrim’s case to retain home advantage and insist the game should take place at the original venue.

“So long as the ground can host the game safely which appears to be the case, it is only fair and proper that the game should go ahead in Corrigan Park as per the draw last November,” a GPA spokesperson told The42.

A final decision has not been made on the matter yet. Antrim are set to state their case at an Ulster CCC meeting on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Wexford GAA have pulled out of a planned event on Friday due to the GPA’s dispute with the GAA over travel expenses.

Darragh Egan and a number of hurlers were due to give interviews.

“It has now been decided to postpone the media interview opportunity aspect of the event,” a statement said

“This is due to the current GPA request to players for non-engagement with the media.”

-Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

