Belfast venue confirmed for Antrim-Cavan game as Ulster SFC fixtures released

CORRIGAN PARK IN Belfast will host Antrim’s Ulster senior football championship tie against Cavan in April.
There had been uncertainty over Antrim retaining home advantage after a motion from Cavan to move the game was passed last week. There was concerns due to the limited capacity of under 4,000 at the Belfast vene, which can accommodate 3,700 supporters and has been used as Antrim’s GAA home with Casement Park continuing to be unavailable for use.
But Ulster GAA chiefs released their 2022 senior football championship fixtures tonight and confirmed that Corrigan Park can host the game on Saturday 23 April at 2pm.
“Following a site visit this week by relevant stakeholders, including statutory authorities, a number of measures which will enhance the health and safety arrangements at Corrigan Park were agreed,” said the Ulster Council in a statement.
At an Ulster CCC meeting tonight, CLG Aontroma welcome the confirmation of our Ulster Senior Football Championship game v Cavan, on the 23rd of April shall go ahead at Corrigan Park.— Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) March 16, 2022
Ticket info will follow shortly. Aontroim Abú pic.twitter.com/4CWSo1Q3ks
Here’s the full list of Ulster championship games.
2022 Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship
First Round
Saturday 16 April
- Fermanagh v Tyrone, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 6.30pm.
Quarter-finals
Saturday 23 April
- Antrim v Cavan, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm.
Sunday 24 April
- Donegal v Armagh, Páirc MacCumhaill, 2pm.
Saturday 30 April
- Monaghan v Down, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 4.30pm.
Sunday 1 May
- Derry v Fermanagh/Tyrone, Celtic Park/O’Neill’s Healy Park, 4pm.
Semi-finals
Sunday 8 May
- Antrim/Cavan v Donegal/Armagh, Venue TBC, 4pm.
Sunday 15 May
- Monaghan/Down v Derry/Fermanagh/Tyrone, Venue TBC, 4pm.
Final
Sunday 29 May
- Semi-final winner 1 v Semi-final winner 2, Venue TBC, 4pm.
