Clarke goal propels Antrim to shock win over Clare

Antrim 1-21

Clare 0-22

ANTRIM HAVE STUNNED Clare in the opening round of the Division 1B Allianz Hurling League campaign, edging out the Banner by two points at Corrigan Park.

A Ciarán Clarke goal proved to be the difference as he found the net for the hosts in the first half to level proceedings. Clare, who were previously six points in front, then took a two-point lead into the half-time break with Tony Kelly posting four points on the way to finishing with a final tally of 0-11.

The sides were inseparable in the final stages of the second half, with David Reidy splitting the posts to make it 0-22 to 1-19 on 68 minutes.

But it was Antrim who claimed the final scores of the day to secure the win. Neil McManus pushed his side into a one-point lead with a long-range effort shortly after before the goal-scorer Clarke added the insurance point to give the Saffrons a huge win to kick-start their league campaign.

Latest | #AllianzLeagues | Divs 1B

Full Time

Aontroim : 1-21(24)

An Clár: 0-22(22)



Yes ladssss hon the Saffs🟡⚪️ pic.twitter.com/45RJnbMQd2 — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) May 9, 2021