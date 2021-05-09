BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 9 May 2021
Advertisement

Clarke goal propels Antrim to shock win over Clare

The hosts held out for a two-point victory to get their league campaign off to a winning start.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 9 May 2021, 2:54 PM
1 hour ago 5,283 Views 17 Comments
https://the42.ie/5432649
Ciaran Clarke celebrates after scoring a goal for Antrim.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Ciaran Clarke celebrates after scoring a goal for Antrim.
Ciaran Clarke celebrates after scoring a goal for Antrim.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Antrim 1-21

Clare 0-22

ANTRIM HAVE STUNNED Clare in the opening round of the Division 1B Allianz Hurling League campaign, edging out the Banner by two points at Corrigan Park.

A Ciarán Clarke goal proved to be the difference as he found the net for the hosts in the first half to level proceedings. Clare, who were previously six points in front, then took a two-point lead into the half-time break with Tony Kelly posting four points on the way to finishing with a final tally of 0-11.

The sides were inseparable in the final stages of the second half, with David Reidy splitting the posts to make it 0-22 to 1-19 on 68 minutes.

But it was Antrim who claimed the final scores of the day to secure the win. Neil McManus pushed his side into a one-point lead with a long-range effort shortly after before the goal-scorer Clarke added the insurance point to give the Saffrons a huge win to kick-start their league campaign.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie