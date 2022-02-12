Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 12 February 2022
Neil McManus shines for Antrim but Dublin's class prevails as they win by four points

Dublin defeated Antrim on a 2-19 to 2-15 score at Corrigan Park today.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 Feb 2022
Paul Crummey gets away from Stephen Rooney.
Image: Matt Mackey/INPHO
ONCE AGAIN ANTRIM won respect. But once again they lost the game. After running Kilkenny close last weekend, they pushed Dublin all the way this afternoon, but in the end it was the Dubs who prevailed to record a four-point win, 2-19 to 2-15, over their Ulster rivals.

It was Dublin who started better, scoring five of the first six points before Neil McManus got the game’s opening goal on 13 minutes, when he raced onto Eoin Campbell’s pass before firing a brilliant shot into the net. Five Antrim points followed – indeed they led by three approaching half-time before Donal Burke netted a penalty for the Dubs.

Level at half-time – 1-8 apiece – Dublin opened up a four-point lead at the start of the second half, Rian McBride, John Bellew, Danny Sutcliffe among their scorers but with McManus also on song, getting a second goal via a penalty on 51 minutes, the game remained tense.

Paul Crummey eased Dublin concerns however with a 53rd minute goal. They stayed in front from there. Next up for Antrim is Waterford.

