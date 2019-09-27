This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 27 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It was the right call morally' - Why Antrim's chairman halted semi-final replay shootout

Lamh Dhearg and Portglenone will go to a second replay.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 27 Sep 2019, 9:27 AM
14 minutes ago 793 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4826932
Ciaran McCavana calls a halt to a shoot-out after consulting both managers.
Image: Jerome Quinn
Ciaran McCavana calls a halt to a shoot-out after consulting both managers.
Ciaran McCavana calls a halt to a shoot-out after consulting both managers.
Image: Jerome Quinn

CONTROVERSY REIGNED IN last night’s Antrim SFC semi-final replay when the county board chairman called a halt to the game during a free-kick shoot-out. 

Lamh Dhearg’s clash against Portglenone finished level at 0-15 to 1-12 after extra-time, while the sides were deadlocked at 9-9 after taking 10 free-kicks apiece in the shoot-out. 

As Lamh Dhearg forward Paddy Cunningham stepped up to take his side’s sixth free of sudden death, Antrim chairman Ciaran McCavana consulted both managers and made the decision to call a further replay.

Source: Jerome Quinn/YouTube

“I believe it was the right call morally,” said McCavana in a video posted on Antrim GAA Twitter’s account.

“I’m glad I’ve done it. It might not please everyone, but I have to have the moral courage to look after the players.

“We have amateur players who are giving their all, they’re training for nine months and they don’t deserve to lose the county semi-final and the chance to play in the final that way.”

Speaking about McCavana’s decision, Cunningham said: “I heard someone in the background going, ‘Paddy wait, Paddy wait,’ and I actually thought it was one of the Portglenone players.

“Ciaran stepped in. He’s been a wonderful chairman since he’s been in and he summed it up well – it would have been difficult for any team to lose a county semi-final over free-kicks.”

Former Antrim star Cunningham kicked this stunning score during the game.

Antrim GAA have also announced that the proceeds from the second replay will be split equally between three charities – deterMND, Paul McKeever’s Cancer Focus and Friends of Cancer Centre.

Reigning champions Cargin await the winners in the decider.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie