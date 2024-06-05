Wexford sharpshooter Cullen picks up Ladies' Player of the Month Award

WEXFORD’S AOIFE CULLEN has been honoured with The Croke Park Hotel/LGFA Player of the Month award for May 2024.

The Gusserane player (20), was superb for the Model County as they captured the TG4 Leinster Intermediate title in May.

Aoife scored two points against Westmeath when the sides met early in the month in Round 3 of the round-robin phase of the Leinster Championship, in what was a provincial final dress rehearsal.

And the talented forward followed up that showing with a matchwinning Player of the Match display in the Leinster showpiece, as her haul of eight points, including a late winner, secured the title for the Slaneysiders at Laois Hire O’Moore Park on May 19.

With the sides level, Aoife stepped up to score a decisive free and hand her side a 0-15 to 1-11 win.

Aoife has carried that good form into the TG4 All-Ireland series and, last Sunday, she was on hand with another 0-8 as Wexford opened their Group 3 Intermediate campaign with a 2-11 to 1-11 victory over Roscommon at McCauley Bellefield Park, the home of Rapparees/Starlights.

Aoife and her Wexford team-mates will now turn their attentions towards a clash with Antrim away from home on Sunday June 16.