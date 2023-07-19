Aoife Mannion signs new contract at Manchester United

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND defender Aoife Mannion has signed a new contract with Manchester United, somewhat cushioning the blow of missing out on the Women’s World Cup through injury.

Mannion joined United from Manchester City on a two-year contract in 2021, and has now extended that contract. United have not disclosed the precise length of the deal, but Mannion says she expects to be at the club for a “few seasons.”

“I’m so delighted to be staying here at United”, she said. “It was an easy choice for me and I’m really pleased to continue this journey and see where we can go over the next few seasons.”

The 27-year-old has made 28 appearances for United, but her time at the club has been marked by significant injury. She has suffered two ACL injuries, returning from the second to pick up the Player of the Match award in a WSL win over Arsenal. She regrettably picked up an MCL injury in the season run-in, however, and Vera Pauw ultimately left her out of Ireland’s World Cup squad given her lack of fitness.

Mannion declared for Ireland last year and has won two caps, in friendly games against China and USA.

“Aoife is a key part of our squad on and off the field and consistently displays the values and leadership qualities required to play for Manchester United”, said United boss Marc Skinner.

“We are delighted that Aoife will continue her career with us and this new contract is a testament to her hard work and commitment to the red shirt.”