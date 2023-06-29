Aoife Mannion reveals she will travel to World Cup as a fan after missing out on Ireland squad

AOIFE MANNION RUED time being against her as she missed out on a place in Ireland’s World Cup squad due to what she described as “recent minor injury.”
The Manchester United defender had a knee brace removed over the weekend and international boss Vera Pauw deemed the turnaround to gain match sharpness in time too much of a risk.
Mannion confirmed she will travel to Australia as a fan to cheer on her teammates and described the pleasure she has felt at witnessing “a bit of the magic first hand.”
💚🍀 @IrelandFootball pic.twitter.com/IeOwr45aM2— Aoife Mannion (@aoifemannion_) June 29, 2023
“Congratulations to all of the girls named in the Ireland team for the World Cup,” she wrote on Twitter.
“Each player [is] very deserving – what an incredible achievement for yourself and your families.
“It has been a joy to be involved in a couple of camps over the past few months and witness a bit of the magic first hand… history makers leading Ireland to our first World Cup.
“I’m gutted not to be part of the squad. [I'm] recovering great from my recent minor injury but time wasn’t on my side this time around. Can’t wait to be back in a green shirt on the pitch.
“For now I will settle for wearing it over to Australia as a fan and following the girls around to support them from the stands.”