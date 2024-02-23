Big year for Ireland WNT but Mannion hoping for 'uneventful' one after injury woe

WHEN EILEEN GLEESON’S name flashed up on Aoife Mannion’s phone last week, her heart dropped.

Little did she know it was good news.

The Manchester United defender was about to be recalled the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time in 10 months. She could earn her third cap in this evening’s international friendly against Italy in Florence [KO 5.15pm Irish time, live on RTÉ News Now] after a difficult road with injury.

“Usually in football, when you see a name on the phone, it’s not good news,” she says ahead of Ireland’s first game of a big 2024.

“Usually the positive news is more run of the mill, an email or text. My heart went a bit low because I thought she’s obviously letting me know that I’ve not been picked for selection. I was surprised and pleased. It’s precious to be involved in national teams. On the back of the year I’ve had, I’m really happy. It feels like a fresh start.”

After a bright opening to life in the green jersey, a medial ligament knee injury ultimately ruled Mannion out of last summer’s World Cup. She travelled to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand as a fan with her family instead.

“I didn’t think I was going to enjoy it that much, obviously they were difficult circumstances, being injured, but I ended up having a really amazing time and I feel really grateful that I was able to go.”

Upon her return to Manchester, the English-born centre-half — who qualifies for Ireland through her parents from Galway and Mayo — tore her quad badly at the start of pre-season in September.

This was the 28-year-old’s latest blow after two ACL injuries in quick succession, and it was a very different recovery. A mental rollercoaster, as she watched on for club and country once more.

“The timeline seemed to get longer and longer,” she says. “I’d had no experience of that because in the past I’d known how long. Every time I’d go for a scan we’d expect the healing to be a certain way, but the reality was slightly different. That was difficult.

“There were a few moments thinking, ‘Oh my goodness, where are we going here? What’s the gameplay?’ Such is life that a few months passed and things kind of swing around. From December, I could see the light at the of the tunnel. I’ve been on the grass for a few months but it was a real slow burner. I’m very relieved because this was a tricky one.

“I keep saying to whoever will listen to me, I’m looking for an uneventful 2024, I’m not looking for highs, I’m not looking for lows. I’m looking to get my head down and get working, just appreciate things and enjoy it.”

She has been back in the United squad in recent weeks, featuring briefly against Southampton in the FA Cup having banked minutes with the Under-21s. “I’m fit and ready to go,” she assures. “I don’t see this as a return to play camp.”

Mannion is one of several long-term injury absentees back in the Irish fold for this double-header against Italy and Wales, alongside Niamh Fahey, Leanne Kiernan and Jess Ziu. Having missed the Nations League campaign, in which Ireland kept a 100% record as they secured promotion to League A, they will all be looking to make an immediate impact.

On the flipside, Denise O’Sullivan, Tyler Toland and Jamie Finn are all ruled out with knee injuries to varying degrees. Finn is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ACL tear in a cruel blow to the Birmingham City star. O’Sullivan and Toland should be back in the mix for April’s European Championship qualifiers. So too should Sinead Farrelly, but the midfield is rather decimated for this window.

How the team fare without O’Sullivan will be particularly interesting. Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn and Lily Agg will likely have to step up.

Denise O'Sullivan and Jamie Finn are among Ireland's injury losses. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Team selection overall is intriguing. Gleeson typically keeps her cards close to her chest and will give little away ahead of her first game as permanent head coach.

Competition at central defence has increased in Mannion’s absence. Caitlin Hayes has been a revelation since declaring in September, slotting in seamlessly alongside Louise Quinn and Diane Caldwell, while Gleeson has other options to hand. Quinn, who is on the comeback trail from a shoulder injury, was brought into camp with a view to the Wales game on Tuesday, so she could drop out of the XI after 22 consecutive starts.

Only goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan has enjoyed the same run, while the positioning of captain Katie McCabe will be key as she looks to continue her stellar form. Will she line out on the left, in the 10, or perhaps even on the right, like at Arsenal of late? Heather Payne, Izzy Atkinson, Abbie Larkin and Ziu are among the other wide options.

Up top, Kyra Carusa has established herself as Gleeson’s first-choice striker. McCabe and Lucy Quinn predominantly played off her through the Nations League, though the returning Kiernan could also thrive in that role. New call-up Emily Murphy, who is still waiting for international clearance, and the recently-omitted Amber Barrett could also act as focal points in attack.

There will be plenty of others angling for minutes, including Megan Campbell, Jessie Stapleton, Erin McLaughlin and potential Peamount United teenage debutante Jess Fitzgerald.

Italy will provide a good test as the next campaign looms large, the draw set for 5 March. They are 14th in the Fifa World Rankings, 10 places above Gleeson’s side, and finished second to world champions Spain in their Nations League group.

Ireland have never beaten them, suffering five defeats and one draw — in 2016 when McCabe scored her first senior international goal — at the hands of La Azzurre. Barbara Bonansea, Arianna Caruso and Giada Greggi are among their top players, with legendary captain Sara Gama set for her final game.

“Italy have progressed since the World Cup and throughout the Nations League campaign,” as Gleeson said earlier this week. “This is a real good benchmark of a game for us, of what the opposition will be for the qualifiers.”

As noise heightens back home in the wake of the FAI’s appearance at the Public Accounts Committee and the protracted search for a new men’s manager lingers on, it’s time for some much-needed football.

All eyes on Viola Park — the state-of-the-art home of Fiorentina which is hosting its first international game since it opened last year — but much bigger fixtures lie ahead.

What about Mannion’s Euro 2026 draw preferences, for the record? Spain and England.

“We’d like to test ourselves against the best,” she says, keeping with the constant message from camp.

It all starts this evening. And if recent history suggests anything, 2024 will be the furthest thing from uneventful.