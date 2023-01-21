'I love coming back to Leinster. You find the love of rugby again'

AOIFE McDERMOTT DOESN’T shy away from how important today’s interpro meeting with Ulster could prove to be on a personal level [KO 5.30pm, BBC NI].

With the Women’s Six Nations coming down the line – Ireland’s campaign begins on 25 March – opportunities to impress head coach Greg McWilliams are few and far between, and with McDermott experiencing a difficult 2022 at international level, she’d love to push herself back into contention this year.

McDermott – who has been capped 19 times for Ireland – featured just once in the 2022 Six Nations and missed out on the historic summer tour to Japan.

“2022 wasn’t fantastic on a personal level,” she admits.

It is tough and you definitely have very tough days with it and setbacks. I always love coming back to the club and coming back to Leinster. You’re playing with a little less pressure, obviously there is pressure to win AIL’s and Interpros but it’s enjoyable and you come back and find the love of rugby again, recharge and refresh and go again, that’s how you get on with it.”

McDermott is trying to use the hurt of falling down the Ireland pecking order as motivation in the interpros – Leinster beat Connacht on the opening weekend before losing to Munster last Saturday.

“You have to channel it to try and get better and improve,” she adds. “It’s about focusing on them and trying to improve as much as you can, fighting as hard as you can for a day out in that (Ireland) jersey because they are great.”

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Aoife McDermott in action against Connacht. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

She’s taken encouragement from the fact the feedback she’s received from the Irish coaches hasn’t been jarring.

“Working on carrying into contact, working on physical strength. Nothing that is beyond my reach or ability, so definitely things there that I have tried to implement during these interpros.”

Like so many of her teammates, McDermott came relatively late to the sport so sees her skillset as a constant work-on. A talented basketball player, the Sligo native represented Ireland all the way up to senior level and won multiple All-Ireland titles before making the switch to rugby.

“I’m about six or seven years playing at this stage, I still feel like I have loads to learn. Every game you learn stuff, I think every athlete always has stuff to learn. If you ever think you’re the perfect player it’s probably time to retire.”

Evan Treacy / INPHO McDermott has been capped 19 times by Ireland. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The transition was made easier by what McDermott highlights as transferable skills between the two sports.

There are loads. Your peripheral vision in basketball is massive and keeping an eye on the ruck. You play attack and defence in both, the ability to transition from one to the other is helpful. In basketball you have a lot of set inbound plays and set attack offences, in terms of a line out I loved that. There are quite a few.

“Outside of a quick turnover fast break transition attack, there are a lot of set plays. Your point guard would run that with screens and blocks. It’s a huge part of the game. You get the no-look passes in basketball as well.

“I’m always saying I’d love to go back (to basketball). Basketball gave me the love of sport and showed me what it takes to become a successful international athlete. I’d forever love it. From playing it from an early age, I always felt like I knew it outside and inside, compared to rugby where I always feel like I’m learning the game.”

Save that for a later date. For now McDermott’s focus is on finishing the interpros on a high with Leinster and ensuring she’s banging on the door for Six Nations selection.

“This is the pathway for Irish players in Ireland at the moment so I have to try and be my best every week and put my best foot forward for that (Six Nations squad),” she continues.

“It’s a big few weeks ahead and we’ll see what happens, keep working and hope for the best.”

