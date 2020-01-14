This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Nine-time All-Ireland winner and Galway star defender join Women's GPA executive

Down football captain Kate McKay and Clare camogie’s Chloe Morey are also coming on board.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 14 Jan 2020, 8:30 PM
Aoife Murray and Sinéad Burke have both joined the WGPA executive.
Image: Photo Joiner/Inpho
Image: Photo Joiner/Inpho

NINE-TIME ALL-Ireland winner Aoife Murray and Galway footballer Sinéad Burke are among among four new members on the Women’s Gaelic Players Association [WGPA] executive.

The star Cork camogie goalkeeper is joined by former Galway captain Burke, Clare Camogie’s Chloe Morey and current Down football captain Kate McKay.

They will replace Aine Tighe [Leitrim], Julia White [Cork] and Joanne Doonan Fermanagh], who have all decided to step away from the executive.

Both Tighe and Doonan are among the 18 Irish stars who are Down Under for the 2020 AFLW season. Tighe is with the Fremantle club while Doonan signed for Carlton Blues last September.

The AFLW fixtures will get underway next month.

“The new members have expressed their desire to be part of the conversation in helping to improve the experiences of women in Gaelic Games and contribute in a meaningful way to raising standards for players, both on and off the field,” a statement from the WGPA reads.

“The leadership team aims to give a balanced spread of views across regions, grades and both codes.”

The four new additions will be linking up with existing executive members Valerie Mulcahy, Lorraine Ryan, Niamh Collins, Fionnuala Carr and Gemma Begley.

The news of these changes come following the WGPA’s AGM and Player Reps Workshop, which took place on Saturday at the Johnstown Estate in Meath.

Additionally, it has been announced that Maria Kinsella will continue in her role as chair of the WGPA, while Carol O’Leary and Kate Kelly will also be staying on as secretary and treasurer of the association respectively. 

Details from the WGPA’s annual report were also revealed to the 94 player delegates who attended Saturday’s AGM.

The main highlights of the year included a rise in inter-county Government Grant funding, which increased from €500,000 to €700,000. The WGPA also helped deliver team grants of €9,000 to 55 squads, as well as a new National Player Health Check programme for all members, administered in conjunction with LGFA and Camogie Association.

Engagement with Player Development Programmes more than doubled from 2018.

There were 46 third level scholarships awarded to players, while 44 players worked with a Personal Development Coach, and 21 players accessed face-to-face Counselling. Meanwhile, 10 players completed the Jim Madden GPA Leadership Programme.

A number of other supports and services were delivered, including education opportunities and team programmes.

About the author:

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

