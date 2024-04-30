Aoife Wafer enters race for Women's Six Nations player of the Tournament

IN HER FIRST YEAR of playing International rugby, Ireland’s back rower, Aoife Wafer, has made the shortlist for the Guinness Player of the Championship for the Women’s Six Nations.

The 21-year-old, who has transformed from a scrum half to openside flanker and now a number 8, joins Ellie Kildunne of England, Romaine Menager of France and Italy’s Alyssa D’Incà as the four nominees for the honour.

While Kildunne is the strong favourite for the individual honour – she scored a minimum of two tries per game throughout – Wafer’s recognition comes from the 417 metres of ball-carrying and her two tries.

Finishing Ireland’s second-highest try scorer with two tries, she also ran up an impressive five linebreaks, more than any other player outside of the England side.

Fans can vote for the Wexford woman by clicking the following link:

https://www.sixnationsrugby.com/en/w6n/news/guinness-player-of-the-championship-voting-now-open