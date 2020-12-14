BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 14 December 2020
Advertisement

Springboks wing Dyantyi handed four-year doping ban

The 26-year-old tested positive for three banned substances.

By AFP Monday 14 Dec 2020, 2:03 PM
30 minutes ago 1,019 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5299255
Aphiwe Dyantyi in action for South Africa at Twickenham in 2018.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Aphiwe Dyantyi in action for South Africa at Twickenham in 2018.
Aphiwe Dyantyi in action for South Africa at Twickenham in 2018.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

SPRINGBOK APHIWE DYANTYI has been banned for four years after taking three banned substances, the South African Institute for Drug-free Sport confirmed today. 

The 26-year-old winger from Johannesburg franchise the Lions tested positive for metandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033 while attending a Springbok camp last year.

Dyantyi asked for his B sample to be tested and that also came back positive.

He rose to prominence in 2018, starring for the Lions in Super Rugby and attracting the attention of new Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus.

Dyantyi debuted for South Africa against England in Johannesburg that year and scored a try in a thrilling 42-39 comeback triumph.

The winger started in the other 12 internationals of the season and bagged a further five tries, including two each against Argentina in Durban and New Zealand in Wellington.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

His performances received international recognition as he won the 2018 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

A hamstring injury ruled him out of the 2019 Rugby Championship and the failed dope test put paid to his dreams of playing at the World Cup in Japan, where South Africa defeated England in the final.

Dyantyi can appeal the ban, which will sideline him until August 2023, two weeks before his 29th birthday.

© – AFP, 2020

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie