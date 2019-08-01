Stephen Bradley’s men travel to Cyprus with a 2-1 lead against Apollon Limassol.
Rovers finally manage to get the ball down on the deck in order to string a few passes together. Sean Kavanagh and Aaron McEneff do really well with some neat exchanges, and McEneff eventually draws a foul inside his own half.
Ethan Boyle collects a yellow card for a foul on left-back Diego Aguirre. The booking seemed incredibly harsh, a little tug of the jersey from Boyle as both players competed for the ball, but the referee shows no tolerance for that sort of thing.
Rovers go behind early in the second leg and it’s just the start Stephen Bradley would not have wanted. Apollon have been on top since the first whistle and Zelaya’s header now puts his side ahead in the tie on away goals. If the score stays as it is now, Rovers will go out.
GOAL! APOLLON 1-0 SHAMROCK ROVERS (ZELAYA 18)
Apollon take the lead! It’s a massive setback for Rovers after 18 minutes as Emilio Jose Zelaya heads the hosts ahead. A deep cross into the box sees Zelaya rise highest at the back post, beating Joey O’Brien to the ball, and he manages to get enough power behind his header to beat Alan Mannus.
Markovic tries to thread a neat through ball into dangerous territory behind enemy lines, but Lee Grace reads the danger good and early, sticks out a toe and manages to intercept. Good defending.
Strike from Emilio Jose Zelaya is deflected over the crossbar and Apollon earn another corner kick. The delivery is poor, though, and Joey O’Brien manages to get his head to the ball first at the front post to clear.
Gianniotas and Gakpe are doing well on both flanks, stretching the play out wide and making what already looks like a massive playing surface even bigger. Rovers are definitely going to have to dig deep tonight in that heat.
Free for Rovers down the other end. Centre back Roger M’Pinda snatches at the ankles of Jack Byrne, but it’s a poor delivery into the box and Apollon easily race clear with the ball into another attack.
A barrage of crosses flying into the Rovers box now. Stephen Bradley’s men are soaking up quite a bit of pressure being pinned inside their own half. Endurance will be crucial out there in the Cypriot heat.
Charalampos Kyriakou collects the game’s first yellow card after just seven minutes. The referee isn’t happy after a rash sliding challenge on Aaron Greene, who was venturing forward for Rovers.
Apollon applying quite a bit of pressure now. Giannis Gianniotas finds time and space down the right flank and delivers a dangerous cross into the box, but Mannus is first to meet it and catches easily.
Joey O’Brien forced to headed clear for a corner kick. The corner is played short and works its way to Emilio Jose Zelaya who smashes an almighty effort flying towards the bottom corner. It seemed destined for the back of the net but it flies the wrong side of Alan Mannus’ net. Almost 1-0.
Apollon starting to get the ball down on the deck and string some passages of passing play together. Sasa Markovic dictating the play, getting lots of early touches in the middle of the park.
A decent start by Rovers here in the opening few minutes. Straight from tip-off Aaron Greene races into the box looking to get a shot away, but the move breaks down. A few moments later the referee needs to have a quiet word with Greg Bolger for an early foul.
Kick-off: We’re underway in Limassol for the first half!
Both sides have a number of big absentees this evening at the GSP Stadium.
As mentioned, Graham Burke is ineligible after arriving on loan from Preston North End.
But Rovers are also without key frontmen Graham Cummins and Neil Farrugia.
Cummins suffered concussion during his side’s 1-1 draw with Cork last weekend, while Farrugia is still recovering from a hamstring injury.
Apollon will be without their Argentine midfielder Esteban Sachetti, who was sent off late in the first leg in Tallaght for a rash challenge on Jack Byrne.
The thoughts of Stephen Bradley ahead of kick-off. He knows tonight will be a difficult game, but says Rovers are out here to win it. Remember, a 1-0 win for Apollon would be enough for the hosts to go through on away goals, but as it stands it’s advantage Rovers.
🗣️ | We caught up with Head Coach Stephen Bradley ahead of tomorrow's @EuropaLeague 2nd leg vs Apollon Limassol in Nicosia ☘️ #RoversInEurope pic.twitter.com/3f2UUWR6Os— Shamrock Rovers FC 🇮🇪 (@ShamrockRovers) July 31, 2019
Right, half an hour to go before action gets underway in Cyprus. How do you see this one going? Let us know below!
Jack Byrne absolutely ran the show seven days ago. There were some questions surrounding the Dubliner when he returned home after a frustrating spell in England and Scotland.
But the young man looks happy again and this is definitely being reflected in his football. Byrne was the best player on the pitch in the opening leg, something definitely worthy of respect considering this Apollon side beat Marseille and Lazio in the group stages last season.
Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has been impressed by Byrne, but says if the player is to get another Ireland call-up he needs to play in that advanced, forward position in midfield where he has excelled.
“People have watched him and been very impressed with him,” McCarthy said. “The last report I got, he was playing further forward instead of playing back between the two centre halves like he was the last time I saw him.
“And if he plays there then he is never ever ever going to have a chance of playing for me, getting the ball off the centre backs, being a quarterback and firing the ball all over. He has to be up behind the centre forward.”
McCarthy added: “By the way, I’m not trying to tell Stephen Bradley where to play him. I’m saying that any chance he has of playing for me is him playing further forward where he can find a final pass because he can see it.
“I mean finding passes into midfield players, somebody should be doing that to him so he can do the damage and he is a good finisher. Unless he is doing that he has no chance for me. I heard the last time he played he played further forward and he was excellent.”
Jack Byrne doing Jack Byrne things with 2 mins left. Another great European night for @ShamrockRovers! #RoversinEurope #GreatestLeagueInTheWorld pic.twitter.com/kwKZBdPslA— Colm Hand (@colmhand4) July 25, 2019
Here are the highlights of last week’s first leg where goals from Lee Grace and Roberto Lopes (both assisted by Jack Byrne) saw Rovers come from behind to snatch a crucial 2-1 win at home.Source: Fygas BAMBU/YouTube
📸 | Hoops fans in fine form before making their way to the GSP Stadium in Nicosia ☘️ #RoversInEurope pic.twitter.com/LrDDgLriMK— Shamrock Rovers FC 🇮🇪 (@ShamrockRovers) August 1, 2019
Stephen Bradley has opted to make just one change from last Thursday’s 2-1 win in Tallaght. Dan Carr drops to the bench, with Aaron Greene taking his place up front.
Greene has seven Premier Division goals so far this season and has been getting back to his best form with the Hoops this year.
Graham Burke’s return from Preston on loan was well received by supporters — some more good news after the buzz generated by last week’s first leg.
Burke has travelled with the Rovers squad to Cyprus, but he is not eligible to play a part in this evening’s game unfortunately.
📋 #StartingXI | Μολ, Αγκίρε, Χάμπος, Γιούστε, Πέδρο, Μάρκοβιτς, Μ' Πιντά, Γιαννιώτας, Παπουλής, Γκακπέ, Ζελάγια— Apollon FC (Official) (@APOLLONOFFICIAL) August 1, 2019
✍ Δείτε την εξέλιξη του αγώνα από την επίσημη ιστοσελίδα της ομάδας μας.#UEL #ApollonFC #ApollonShamrock #WeAreApollon pic.twitter.com/H5mO3dZeyX
Your team to face @APOLLONOFFICIAL in Nicosia tonight #RoversInEurope pic.twitter.com/9KpW3PRjSB— Shamrock Rovers FC 🇮🇪 (@ShamrockRovers) August 1, 2019
Let’s get started with the team news…
Good afternoon everyone, you’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of Shamrock Rovers’ Europa League second qualifying round second leg meeting with Apollon Limassol.
After a brilliant come-from-behind win in Tallaght last week, Stephen Bradley’s men take a 2-1 lead into today’s second leg.
They have a really promising chance of making it through to the third qualifying round, where Austria Wien await the winners of tonight’s tie.
Dundalk came up short against Qarabag in Baku yesterday and have now taken their place in the Europa League third qualifying round.
Bradley’s men will hope to join them tonight and have every reason to be optimistic after overcoming SK Brann in the last round and thanks to last week’s superb display in Dublin, led by yet another Jack Byrne masterclass.
It won’t be easy, mind. Apollon made it all the way to the Europa League group stages last season. Not only that, they actually beat Marseille and Lazio along the way before finishing third in Group H.
It promises to be an exciting evening of European action. Stick with us for the journey, kick-off is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 6pm.
