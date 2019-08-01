5:26PM

Jack Byrne absolutely ran the show seven days ago. There were some questions surrounding the Dubliner when he returned home after a frustrating spell in England and Scotland.

But the young man looks happy again and this is definitely being reflected in his football. Byrne was the best player on the pitch in the opening leg, something definitely worthy of respect considering this Apollon side beat Marseille and Lazio in the group stages last season.

Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has been impressed by Byrne, but says if the player is to get another Ireland call-up he needs to play in that advanced, forward position in midfield where he has excelled.

Source: Sakis Savvides/INPHO

“People have watched him and been very impressed with him,” McCarthy said. “The last report I got, he was playing further forward instead of playing back between the two centre halves like he was the last time I saw him.

“And if he plays there then he is never ever ever going to have a chance of playing for me, getting the ball off the centre backs, being a quarterback and firing the ball all over. He has to be up behind the centre forward.”

McCarthy added: “By the way, I’m not trying to tell Stephen Bradley where to play him. I’m saying that any chance he has of playing for me is him playing further forward where he can find a final pass because he can see it.

“I mean finding passes into midfield players, somebody should be doing that to him so he can do the damage and he is a good finisher. Unless he is doing that he has no chance for me. I heard the last time he played he played further forward and he was excellent.”