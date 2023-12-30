Arbroath goalkeeper comes off bench as striker to score stunner in comeback

ARBROATH GOALKEEPER ALI Adams came off the bench as a makeshift striker and scored a superb long-range goal to help secure a 2-2 draw at Championship leaders Raith.
Raith, looking to extend their 11-match unbeaten run, took the lead in the 34th minute when Dylan Easton finished off a quick passing move.
Jack Hamilton looked to have put the game beyond the relegation-battling visitors when he headed in a second on the hour.
The Red Lichties, though, mounted a superb fightback in the closing stages, sparked by a fine effort from Adams.
A short story in 2⃣ photos...
Goalkeeper Ali Adams comes off the bench for @ArbroathFC, plays outfield and scores an absolute SCREAMER! 🚀
The #cinchChamp at it's brilliant, brilliant best.
The 32-year-old keeper had been sent on for his league debut just before the hour mark, but as an outfield player to replace injured defender Aaron Steele after the visitors – with only four players named on the bench – had used up all their other substitutes.
With 15 minutes left, the ball dropped to Adams around 25 yards out – and he spun to crash a half-volley soaring over Rovers keeper Maciej Dabrowski and into the top corner.
Arbroath earned a point when Leighton McIntosh slotted in a penalty in the 81st minute following a handball by Scott Brown.
Arbroath, forced to bring on keeper Ally Adams and play him up front at Raith, come back from 2-0 down to draw. With Adams scoring this screamer on the way
😮💨😮💨. Enjoy your night tonight Lichties, especially you @Alasdairadams1 🇱🇻.— Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) December 30, 2023
Safe travels home!