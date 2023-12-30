Arbroath goalkeeper comes off bench as striker to score stunner in comeback

ARBROATH GOALKEEPER ALI Adams came off the bench as a makeshift striker and scored a superb long-range goal to help secure a 2-2 draw at Championship leaders Raith.

Raith, looking to extend their 11-match unbeaten run, took the lead in the 34th minute when Dylan Easton finished off a quick passing move.

Jack Hamilton looked to have put the game beyond the relegation-battling visitors when he headed in a second on the hour.

The Red Lichties, though, mounted a superb fightback in the closing stages, sparked by a fine effort from Adams.

The 32-year-old keeper had been sent on for his league debut just before the hour mark, but as an outfield player to replace injured defender Aaron Steele after the visitors – with only four players named on the bench – had used up all their other substitutes.

With 15 minutes left, the ball dropped to Adams around 25 yards out – and he spun to crash a half-volley soaring over Rovers keeper Maciej Dabrowski and into the top corner.

Arbroath earned a point when Leighton McIntosh slotted in a penalty in the 81st minute following a handball by Scott Brown.