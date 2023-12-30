Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo
Drama

Arbroath goalkeeper comes off bench as striker to score stunner in comeback

Ali Adams netted from 30 yards to kickstart a revival from two goals down.
0
590
49 minutes ago

ARBROATH GOALKEEPER ALI Adams came off the bench as a makeshift striker and scored a superb long-range goal to help secure a 2-2 draw at Championship leaders Raith.

Raith, looking to extend their 11-match unbeaten run, took the lead in the 34th minute when Dylan Easton finished off a quick passing move.

Jack Hamilton looked to have put the game beyond the relegation-battling visitors when he headed in a second on the hour.

The Red Lichties, though, mounted a superb fightback in the closing stages, sparked by a fine effort from Adams.

The 32-year-old keeper had been sent on for his league debut just before the hour mark, but as an outfield player to replace injured defender Aaron Steele after the visitors – with only four players named on the bench – had used up all their other substitutes.

With 15 minutes left, the ball dropped to Adams around 25 yards out – and he spun to crash a half-volley soaring over Rovers keeper Maciej Dabrowski and into the top corner.

Arbroath earned a point when Leighton McIntosh slotted in a penalty in the 81st minute following a handball by Scott Brown.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     